Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Midnight Hues
-
1. PursePurse in lambskin and ruthenium, Chanel, $3,650; 800-550-0005 for stores.
-
2. BootsVelvet boots with glitter, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $885; H. Lorenzo, 310-659-1432.
-
3. NecklaceSilver-plate necklace, R.J. Graziano, $350; 212-685-1248.
-
4. BagLeather bag, Furla, $625; furlausa.com for stores.
-
5. HeelsPatent-leather heels, Christian Louboutin, $650; at Neiman Marcus.
-
6. RingSilver-plated ring with Swarovski crystals, Rachel Leigh, $252; shopkitson.com.
-
7. GlovesLeather gloves, MNG by Mango, $29; mangoshop.com.
