Obama made her First Lady debut in a Swiss lace design from Cuban-American talent Isabel Toledo. "We're levitating-we really are," the designer's husband, Ruben Toledo told WWD. Obama was rumored to have chosen her citrus-toned ensemble on inauguration day. "We had no idea," said Toledo. "It's just another shock, but a great shock." Finishing touches included a Nina Ricci mohair cardigan (worn underneath her coat), J. Crew gloves and Jimmy Choo pumps.