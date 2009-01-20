Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Michelle Obama's Inauguration Style
1. Inaugural BallThe new First Lady graced the Neighborhood Ball in a custom silk chiffon gown from Jason Wu, accessorized with Loree Rodkin gems and Jimmy Choo sandals. Asked the 44th president: "How good-looking is my wife?"
2. InaugurationObama made her First Lady debut in a Swiss lace design from Cuban-American talent Isabel Toledo. "We're levitating-we really are," the designer's husband, Ruben Toledo told WWD. Obama was rumored to have chosen her citrus-toned ensemble on inauguration day. "We had no idea," said Toledo. "It's just another shock, but a great shock." Finishing touches included a Nina Ricci mohair cardigan (worn underneath her coat), J. Crew gloves and Jimmy Choo pumps.
3. Kids Inaugural ConcertObama took the stage at the Kids Inaugural Concert in head-to-toe J. Crew. The First Lady-elect gave the colorful ensemble a luxe spin with dangling green sapphire earrings from Loree Rodkin and a Deco-inspired belt buckle.
4. Day of ServiceOn January 19th, Obama spent the day volunteering in a Washington D.C. high school wearing jersey layers over slim-fitting pinstripe trousers.
5. We Are One ConcertObama took in performances by everyone from Bono to Beyonce in a custom camel ensemble from Narciso Rodriguez. The First Lady-to-be added sparkle with a silk beaded top, also from the designer, and black diamond quatrefoil earrings from Loree Rodkin.
6. Arlington National CemeteryFor a somber trip to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, Obama wore a periwinkle blue coat from Narciso Rodriguez. She finished the look with low-heeled pumps and purple leather gloves.
7. Whistle-Stop TourFor her train journey into D.C., Obama bundled up in a flared black coat from Sonia Rykiel, worn over a violet jacket from Zero + Maria Cornejo and accessorized with bold purple leather gloves and a navy-blue scarf.
