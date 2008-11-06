First Lady of fashion Michelle Obama has been setting trends in colorful shift dresses punched up with chunky costume jewelry. "I've learned to go with colors and cuts that look good on me, that I'm comfortable in," Obama has said. And, although she wears the cream of American designers including Narciso Rodriguez, Isabel Toledo and Thakoon Panichgul, she's just as comfortable-and stylish!-in budget buys from J. Crew and Gap. Should be a very fashionable four years!



Obama celebrated her husband's election win in a Narciso Rodriguez shift dress, Loree Rodkin earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.