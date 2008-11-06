Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Michelle Obama's Campaign Style
1. Jason WuObama sat down with Barbara Walters in a rosette-trimmed sheath from Jason Wu. “It was a little surreal," the young designer told the Wall Street Journal of seeing the style-setting First Lady-elect in his career-making dress.
2. In Maria PintoThe future First Couple took a tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on November 10th, hosted by President George Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. For the friendly visit, Obama wore a silk crepe Maria Pinto sheath with a pleated neckline. "Michelle is very natural," Pinto told WWD. "She moves beautifully, and is naturally confident and comfortable."
3. In Narciso RodriguezFirst Lady of fashion Michelle Obama has been setting trends in colorful shift dresses punched up with chunky costume jewelry. "I've learned to go with colors and cuts that look good on me, that I'm comfortable in," Obama has said. And, although she wears the cream of American designers including Narciso Rodriguez, Isabel Toledo and Thakoon Panichgul, she's just as comfortable-and stylish!-in budget buys from J. Crew and Gap. Should be a very fashionable four years!
Obama celebrated her husband's election win in a Narciso Rodriguez shift dress, Loree Rodkin earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.
4. In JeansWhat's a fresh way to wear denim? On November 2, Obama wore head-to-toe purple separates, including skinny jeans. The skilled campaigner has also been spotted in a bright cobalt pair.
5. In J.CrewFor a visit to the Tonight Show with Jay Leno on October 27th, the prospective First Lady wore colorful separates from a favorite brand. "This is a J.Crew ensemble," she told the host. "We ladies, we know J.Crew." Obama also admitted to a penchant for internet shopping: "You can get some good stuff online. When you don't have time, you gotta click."
6. In Narciso Rodriguez (again!)Obama flashed a smile at the Nashville-held presidential debate in a fitted red dress from Narciso Rodriguez.
7. In ThakoonFor the September 26 presidential debate, Obama flattered her 5'11" form in a floral sheath from Thakoon.
8. In Thakoon (again!)Obama waved to the Denver crowd on August 28th in a floral dress from Thakoon. "I am incredibly honored that Michelle Obama chose to wear a dress from my collection on such a historical night for her, her family and this country," designer Thakoon Panichgul has said.
9. In Maria Pinto (again!)For an August 25th rally in Denver, Obama glowed in a turquoise Maria Pinto dress accented with an Erickson Beamon brooch. Pinto has called her star client's style “very approachable. That’s what people love about Michelle-she’s comfortable in her own skin."
10. In MoschinoFond of florals, Obama greeted a Springfield, Illinois crowd in a Moschino shirtdress.
11. In Narciso RodriguezOn June 20th, the candidate's wife gave a speech in Washington D.C. wearing a striped Narciso Rodriguez suit and a floral brooch. "It's amazing what you can do to dress up an outfit with a big belt or pretty pin," Obama has said.
12. In Isabel ToledoObama made a serious statement at a June 17th fundraiser in Manhattan, wearing an Isabel Toledo tunic and trousers accessorized with a Tom Binns necklace. "We almost fainted," Isabel's husband, illustrator Ruben Toledo has said. "[The ensemble was] totally regal and White House worthy!"
13. In Maria Pinto (again!)On June 3, Obama celebrated her husband's Democratic nomination in a Maria Pinto dress worn with a Carolee choker and an Azzedine Alaia belt. "Every designer wants to dress a celebrity," Pinto has said, "But I'm proud that she is such a person of substance and accomplishment."
14. In Maria Pinto (again!)For a visit to the 2005 NAACP Image Awards, the Senator's wife was movie-star beautiful in Maria Pinto. Obama's allegiance to the Chicago talent has some assuming that Pinto will design her gown for the Inauguration Ball. "I definitely see a light color and something kind of fitted in the torso and fuller in the skirt," the designer has said. "I bet every American designer has fantasies of what she'd look like."
