Michelle Obama's 2010 Style Diary
1. May 27thThe First Lady traveled to Illinois for the holiday weekend in wide-leg trousers and a white blouse. She accessorized with a plain black handbag and eye-popping red patent flats.
2. May 27thThe First Lady wore a polka-dot Lanvin dress for a performance by Regina Spektor at an East Room event.
3. May 26thMrs. Obama accessorized a draped Narciso Rodriguez top with a matching skirt for a student gathering in Detroit. The First Lady finished the look with a bejeweled brooch and blush flats.
4. May 26thThe First Lady spoke with Michigan students in a colorful patterned top.
5. May 26thMrs. Obama belted a Jason Wu twist-front tank over a skirt from the designer for a statement on behalf of the Social Innovation Fund.
6. May 25thMrs. Obama joined in games and races wearing a L'Wren Scott cardigan over a Talbots blouse. The First Lady made the combo (which she had worn previously for a Town Hall meeting) workout-friendly with cropped black trousers and sequined Converse.
7. May 19thThe First Lady put on the dazzle in a multi-layered corset gown by Peter Soronen. She accented the cobalt blue design with a rhinestone belt, diamond and sapphire earrings from Sutra Jewels and studded Jimmy Choo sandals.
8. May 19thThe First Lady greeted President Felipe Calderon in a jersey dress and silk-nylon coat from Calvin Klein Collection. She topped off the carmine ensemble with a beaded bib necklace by Erickson Beamon.
9. May 17thThe First Lady chose a floral-print Moschino suit for a press conference on her children's health initiative's latest accomplishments. Mrs. Obama finished the feminine look with a stack of beaded bangles and silver heels.
10. May 13thThe First Lady accessorized her sleek jade-green sheath with blue pumps and a double strand of pearls for a stop at the Georgetown University Hospital Conference Center.
11. May 11thMrs. Obama topped a floral blouse and navy trousers with a Thakoon jacket for a creative take on a suit. She spoke on childhood obesity at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C.
12. May 7thMrs. Obama joined her husband for a dinner out on the town wearing a black suit accessorized with a stack of bangles, a VBH clutch and Jimmy Choo sandals.
13. May 7thThe First Lady addressed a crowd of mothers (including her own!) wearing a daring Moschino Cheap and Chic mixed-print dress.
14. May 5thThe First Lady accompanied the President to the signing of the Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act in a Zero + Maria Cornejo wrap dress. The print number, which she last wore in the fall, was accessorized with a wide patent belt and peep-toe shoes.
15. May 3rdThe First Lady spoke to students at the Energy Department's 20th Annual National Science Bowl wearing a silver Narciso Rodriguez design. She accented the suit's clean lines with a floral brooch by Erickson Beamon and metallic flats.
16. May 1stMrs. Obama was a stunning First Lady in red at the annual banquet. She accessorized her hand-draped Prabal Gurung gown with drop earrings and cuffs from Bochic (top) and Sutra Jewels (bottom).
17. April 29thMrs. Obama layered capri pants and a turquoise cardigan over a striped shirt for a visit to the Marie Reed Learning Center. The First Lady helped students paint a mural and plant a butterfly garden.
18. April 28thMrs. Obama welcomed disabled veterans to the White House in a silk tapestry dress by Barbara Tfank. She accessorized the '60s-inspired design with a double strand of pearls.
19. April 23rdThe First Lady showed her travel savvy in an easy-to-wear Clu tunic punched up with bright accessories: a chartreuse Lambertson Truex tote and royal blue patent flats.
20. April 22ndMrs. Obama walked Bo wearing a floral L'Wren Scott cardigan over a pink blouse and beige trousers. She and the First Dog were on their way to greet the children of White House staff.
21. April 21stThe First Lady paid a school visit in a bold red pantsuit worn with a pink and red sequined tank from J. Crew. Mrs. Obama finished the colorful ensemble with silver flats.
22. April 15thFor a San Diego farm visit, the First Lady wore a forget-me-not embellished cotton J. Crew cardigan over a bright blue tee and flat-front gray pants. Mrs. Obama finished the fresh spring outfit with diamond studs and silver flats.
23. April 15thMrs. Obama chose an update on a classic trouser suit for a chat with Mexican teenagers. The sleek white two-piece featured sheer sleeve insets which the First Lady complemented with a pewter tee and a Monica Pean ivory bead necklace.
24. April 14thMrs. Obama glowed in a custom marigold sheath by Jason Wu worn with an oversize gilded cuff.
25. April 14thThe First Lady lit up the lectern in a tapestry-print Rachel Roy dress with a draped fuchsia bodice. She accented the colorful design with sparkling drop earrings.
26. April 14thFor a friendly tour alongside fellow First Lady Margarita Zavala, Mrs. Obama chose a pansy-patterned wrap dress from Diane von Furstenberg. She complemented the look, which featured a faux-corsage detail on the neckline, with bold yellow flats.
27. April 13thMrs. Obama kicked off her visit to Mexico in a cerulean V-neck Tracy Reese dress in a floral pattern. She accessorized with Monica Pean jewelry, including dangling earrings, and bright red flats.
28. April 13thThe First Lady surveyed a school damaged by the January 12 earthquake in a practical button-down, lavender trousers and pewter Converse.
29. April 9thFor a speech to military personnel, the First Lady layered a cheerful canary cardigan over an inventively patterned dress. The multihued design featured a floral print with an ombre border.
30. April 7thMrs. Obama mixed and matched black and white separates for a Q&A on childhood obesity. She paired a pleated skirt with a Talbots floral-print top and a L'Wren Scott lace applique cardigan.
31. April 5thFor the annual Easter event, the First Lady added a cheerful pink cardigan to a floral-print blouse and white trousers. She finished the look with silver Jack Purcell Converse.
32. April 2ndThe First Lady stopped by the United States Trade Representatives Office in a fitted Michael Kors sheath dress topped with a thin white cardigan. Mrs. Obama complemented the coral dress with snakeskin kitten heels.
33. March 31stMrs. Obama worked alongside students from Hollin Meadows Elementary in an all-black outfit with a twist-not only were her Converse sneakers silver, but her Clu sweater featured a flourish of ruffles in shocking pink.
34. March 31stMrs. Obama gave the opening remarks in a black and white jacquard suit by Narciso Rodriguez. Along with a pearl-studded brooch, the First Lady added a persimmon blouse to the sophisticated design.
35. March 28thThe First Lady received the "Big Help" award for her "Let's Move" initiative wearing an argyle Junya Watanabe cardigan. "As the First Lady and a mom, one of the best parts of my job is getting to spend time with young people like all of you," she told her youthful audience via video. "I'm always so impressed by the passion, the energy and the imagination you put into everything you do."
36. March 21stMrs. Obama took in Memphis on Broadway wearing a banded Jasmin Shokrian skirt, black tee and matching cardigan. The First Lady finished the look with a leather satchel and olive patent flats.
37. March 17thMrs. Obama hosted a reception for the Prime Minister and First Lady of Ireland in a kelly green dress from Jason Wu. The custom sheath was embroidered in black French knots.
38. March 17thThe First Lady played with color for an appearance at the Newsweek Executive Forum on childhood obesity at D.C.'s Newseum. Mrs. Obama matched her turquoise pencil skirt to patent pumps and added a green top and yellow cardigan; she finished the look with a metallic belt and a strand of pearls.
39. March 16thThe First Lady looked ultra-chic in a L'Wren Scott pink and white tie-neck top and a lacquered high-waist pencil skirt. Mrs. Obama spoke to the GMA Science Forum on the topic of childhood obesity.
40. March 10thBefore joining Hillary Rodham Clinton in honoring ten exceptional women, Mrs. Obama spoke in a textured periwinkle suit from Moschino. She accessorized with a diamond brooch and bangles.
41. March 9thMrs. Obama sat down with Ada Papandreaou of Greece wearing a cobalt jersey sheath by Narciso Rodriguez. She added a stack of oversize gold cuffs and bronze kitten heels to the brilliant blue dress.
42. March 9thMrs. Obama visited the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History to add her Jason Wu gown to a display of First Lady fashion. Wearing a brush-painted Prabal Gurung sheath, she admitted to feeling awkward about the event: "I'm not used to people wanting to put things I've worn on display."
43. March 8thThe First Couple hosted a group of accomplished women in the White House's East Room. Mrs. Obama, who wore a Lanvin dress with a draped neckline, introduced her husband to the gathering. "So, I get to speak first while he stands and watches-I love this!" she joked.
44. March 5thMrs. Obama got sporty and ran soccer drills alongside young participants in the U.S. Soccer Foundation's free clinics. She wore a ruched shirt over a jersey tank and yoga pants, accenting the all-black look with black and pink kicks.
45. March 3rdThe First Lady applauded the students of Brinkley Middle School before introducing them to her "Let's Move!" campaign. For the event, Mrs. Obama recycled the top half of a striped campaign suit from Narciso Rodriguez.
46. March 3rdMrs. Obama bundled up in a peacoat while dropping by the Pecan Park Elementary School. Fitted black trousers and ballet flats made up the rest of her sleek look.
47. March 2ndThe First Lady read The Cat in the Hat to a group of school children wearing an argyle Moschino sweater paired with black slacks. She accessorized the understated combo with a metallic belt and a strand of pearls.
48. March 1stThe First Lady spoke in style, wearing a fitted fuchsia dress and pale-pink kitten heels to the Legislative Action Conference.
49. February 25thMrs. Obama joined the President in honoring artists such as Bob Dylan and Clint Eastwood at a White House presentation. The First Lady wore a favorite hand-embroidered purple sheath from Jason Wu.
50. February 21stMrs. Obama chose a tiered georgette gown from Thakoon for the annual event. She accessorized with shoulder-dusting chandelier earrings.
51. February 21stThe First Lady announced a performance by Harry Connick Jr. wearing a custom Jason Wu sheath with a printed bodice. She finished the look with a belt and cardigan by Azzedine Alaia, patent pumps and a five-strand pearl bracelet.
52. February 20thMrs. Obama gave a speech on her "Let's Move" campaign in an invigorating crimson sheath. She complemented the bold dress with a single strand of pearls and diamond stud earrings.
53. February 19thThe First Lady layered up for a supermarket tour in honor of Philadelphia's new health-food initiative. Mrs. Obama topped a button-down shirt and gray crewneck with a blue velvet blazer; she added wide-leg trousers, pointy-toe flats and a purple patent belt.
54. February 18thMrs. Obama sat down with a group of London teens wearing a print chiffon Alexander McQueen blouse, a navy pencil skirt and tall suede boots. The students won an essay contest sponsored by the U.S. Embassy on the subject of Black History Month.
55. February 17thThe First Lady bundled up in a burgundy coat for a Parent-Teacher conference at her daughter Sasha's grade school in Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Obama further warded of the chill with an ecru pashmina.
56. February 9thMrs. Obama played up her famous arms in a little black dress with sheer sleeves. The First Lady attended a performance of Civil Rights music alongside her husband.
57. February 9thThe First Lady wore various shades of teal for a meeting with her husband and members of his cabinet. She added an Erickson Beamon brooch to a ruffled top, cardigan and a slim pencil skirt.
58. February 4thMrs. Obama got tricky for the daytime event, layering a sleeveless Narciso Rodriguez sheath over a long-sleeved plum top. She first wore the dress publicly at last year's congressional address.
59. February 2ndThe First Lady met with members of congress and cabinet appointees about her childhood obesity initiative wearing a bold tweed suit by Peter Soronen. She accented the vintage-inspired design with a simple shell top and a strand of pearls.
60. January 28thMrs. Obama wore a sleek pin-striped Alexander McQueen suit for a lecture at a D.C. YMCA. The First Lady accented the ensemble with a high-necked blouse and a lipstick-red belt.
61. January 27thMrs. Obama may have thrilled onlookers in her deep cranberry dress, but no one was more pleased by the First Lady's appearance then the ensemble's designer, Isaac Mizrahi. "Forget the dress, the new bob is divine," gushed the ecstatic Mizrahi on his video blog, before conceding, "Plus, the dress was pretty good, I must say."
62. January 26thContinuing her support of military families, Mrs. Obama applauded the new budget allocation for the group during a visit to the Bolling Air Force Base in Washington D.C. The First Lady delivered her remarks in a deep green tweed dress accessorized with a floral brooch.
63. January 25thMrs. Obama celebrated longtime White House Butler, James Ramsey, in a plum suede jacket and matching wide-leg trousers. She complemented the hue with a print blouse from Peter Pilotto.
64. January 21stThe First Lady spoke in Washington wearing a sleek gray sheath with a diagonal button detail. Appropriately, Commerce Secretary Gary Locke complimented Mrs. Obama for "blazing a path in high style."
66. January 20thThe First Lady (and First Dog, Bo) stopped by a White House tour wearing a Moschino lurex coat and matching dress. The drop-in was in honor of the first anniversary of President Obama's Inauguration.
67. January 18thMrs. Obama celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King alongside her family in their Kennedy Center box. The First Lady wore an elegant beaded Moschino dress with a bow at the neckline.
68. January 18thThe First Lady powwowed with Red Cross employees wearing a chic asymmetrical tweed-print dress. She accented the sleek look with red pumps and her trademark strand of pearls.
69. January 16thThe newly 46-year-old First Lady made a statement in an ultra-modern evening coat. The stunning design was embellished with a lattice of metallic beadwork.
70. January 14thThe First Lady spoke alongside Labor Secretary Hilda Solis wearing a black turtleneck and a skirt embellished with ruffles and quilting.
71. January 2010The First Lady joined her husband in paying their respects to the late mother of Vice President Biden. For the somber Delaware funeral, Mrs. Obama topped her sophisticated black dress with a lace-print cloth coat, a patent handbag and a single strand of pearls.
72. January 4thThe First Lady looked sleek in a Sonia Rykiel coat with three-quarter-length sleeves over an all-black outfit. She accessorized her travel look with a simple tote, knee-high boots and long leather gloves.
73. January 3rdThe First Lady chose a sapphire cotton shirtdress from Narciso Rodriguez for an all-Obama excursion. She accessorized with a stack of bangles and button earrings.
