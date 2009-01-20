Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Michelle Obama's 2009 Style Diary
-
1. December 27thThe First Lady enjoyed a night out on the town in a multi-hued print dress. She added black and open-toe flats from Maison Martin Margiela.
-
2. December 25thThe First Lady joined her husband in a Christmas Day celebration alongside members of the military and their families. For the festive event, Mrs. Obama wore a tiered Narciso Rodriguez sundress, bracelets and hoop earrings.
-
3. December 24thMrs. Obama deplaned in Hawaii wearing a bold blue empire-waist dress with ruched sleeves. A traditional jasmine lei completed her look.
-
4. December 16thThe First Lady volunteered in a double-breasted tweed peacoat and wide-leg trousers. Skipping bold brights, Mrs. Obama chose a subdued black and white color palette.
-
5. December 13thThe First Lady revealed her famous arms in a V-neck gown by Isabel Toledo. She accented the retro-inspired design with sparkling bangles and hoop earrings.
-
6. December 11thThe First Lady traversed the White House lawn in a camel and black ensemble by Narciso Rodriguez. She accessorized the look, which she previously wore to the Inaugural "We Are One" concert, with a cutout belt and knee-high flat boots.
-
7. December 10thThe First Lady chose an ice-blue Azzedine Alaia gown for the formal event, emphasizing the design's beaded tiers with shoulder-dusting diamond earrings.
-
8. December 2ndThe consummate recycler announced the theme of "Reflect, Rejoice, Renew" at a press preview of the First Family's seasonal decor. Mrs. Obama wore a teal Michael Kors sheath at the festive event.
-
9. November 24thMrs. Obama awaited the Indian Prime Minister and his wife in a silk-chiffon column gown by Naeem Khan. She played up the dress's sterling-silver sequins with diamond bangles and bejeweled custom earrings from Bochic.
-
10. November 23rdMrs. Obama attended the ceremony in the East Room wearing an origami-inspired Moschino sheath. She added a floral brooch to the dress's fabric rosette detail and finished the look with silver pumps.
-
11. November 18thThe First Lady applauded women in the military, wearing a lavender dress from Anne Klein New York. The sheath dress featured a grosgrain waistband and a floral-print bodice.
-
12. November 16thMrs. Obama stepped into the South High School library in Denver wearing an argyle Moschino cardigan over a mauve top. She accessorized the understated combo-which she added to black trousers-with a lavender belt and a stack of colored pearl bracelets.
-
13. November 11thThe First Lady attended the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in a turquoise ensemble. She belted a tweed J. Crew coat over a Maria Pinto sheath and added patent boots.
-
14. November 10thThe First Lady wore an appropriately somber black dress and matching coat to meet with families of the soldiers impacted by the Fort Hood shootings.
-
15. November 8thThe First Lady joked with her daughter in a characteristically tone-on-tone outfit. She topped cobalt jeans and a blue mixed-pattern top with a teal cardigan and added patent accessories.
-
16. November 7thMrs. Obama braced herself against the autumn chill in a rust-hued trench over velvet trousers. She accessorized with black flats and oversize sunglasses.
-
17. November 5thMrs. Obama hosted a practice competition at the Department of Energy wearing a Moschino jacket. She layered the brush-stroke piece over black basics and added a silver bow pin.
-
18. November 4thFor a classical music concert in the East Room, the First Lady was elegantly attired in a fitted sheath from Talbots. She finished the look with bronze kitten heels and a stack of gold bangles.
-
19. October 29thThe First Lady triumphed in another tonal look, including a cobalt dress (accessorized with a Moschino brooch), a teal cardigan and kelly-green heels. Perhaps she was inspired by the bright green sashes worn by her young visitors?
-
20. October 28thMrs. Obama wore an official World Series sweatshirt and black jeans when she took in the first pitch of the opening game alongside legendary Yankee Yogi Berra. Dr. Jill Biden joined the pair in applauding the ceremonial throw by Retired Army Captain Tony Ordierna.
-
21. October 23rdMrs. Obama and Jill Biden met with breast cancer survivors for a discussion on ways to prevent and detect the disease. The First Lady wore a watercolor Moschino skirt and a gray sweater cinched at the waist with a lacy leather belt.
-
22. October 21stMrs. Obama hosted a children's health event on the South Lawn wearing a twist-front Jason Wu top with a bright blue cardigan, cropped trousers and a stack of Loree Rodkin bracelets. The sleek outfit did not prevent the First Lady from hula-hooping, jumping rope and sprinting with her young guests.
-
23. October 20thFor a speech to the federal agency, Mrs. Obama layered a black sweater over a white button-down and added a matching scroll-print skirt from J. Crew.
-
24. October 15thFor a speech at the Florida Campus Compact's annual awards gala, Mrs. Obama wore a colorful print dress and gold bangles. She later topped the sheath with a J. Crew cardigan.
-
25. October 13thMrs. Obama spoke on children's health care wearing a black cardigan and coordinating purple and black print skirt, both from Michael Kors. The First Lady added sparkle to the look with an oversize jeweled brooch.
-
26. October 11thThe First Family exited St. John's Episcopal Church following a Sunday morning service. Mrs. Obama wore a salmon Moschino skirt with a matching top and an embellished animal-print cardigan, belted at the waist with a brown ribbon.
-
27. October 8thMrs. Obama layered up for an after-dark event, topping lightweight sweaters in shades of purple with a Zero + Maria Cornejo jacket. The First Lady joined her husband and a group of middle school students to peer through a telescope on the South Lawn.
-
28. October 3rdThe First Couple celebrated their seventeenth wedding anniversary at the Blueduck Tavern in Washington D.C. Mrs. Obama accessorized a little black halter dress from Narciso Rodriguez with an electric-blue clutch, Jimmy Choo sandals and a sleek updo.
-
29. October 2ndThe First Lady topped her vintage-inspired Michael Kors metallic silk matelasse dress with a short-sleeved cardigan and added bronze kitten-heel pumps. Mrs. Obama wore the lemon-yellow sheath to meet Queen Margrethe and Prince Consort Henrik of Denmark.
-
30. October 1stMrs. Obama chose an anything-but-fussy Thakoon suit for her entrance to Amalienberg Castle in Denmark. She belted the blue floral two-piece with a navy velvet sash and added a strand of pearls and silver kitten heels.
-
31. September 30thThe First Lady landed in Copenhagen to meet with the Olympic Committee wearing a mix of patterns. She paired a tweed Jason Wu sheath with a polka-dot print jacket.
-
32. September 26thWow! Mrs. Obama attended the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event in an elaborately embellished shift from Jason Wu. She upped the sparkle with glittering black heels, dangling deco earrings and a wrist of diamond bangles.
-
33. September 25thThe First Lady welcomed fellow spouses of the delegation wearing a geometric print design from Zero + Maria Cornejo. She cinched the wrap design with a studded Sacai belt.
-
34. September 24thTalk about traveling in style! The First Lady wore a peasant-style polka-dot design from Diane von Furstenberg for her plane trip to Pittsburgh. She added sleek silver flats to the teal and taupe shirtdress.
-
35. September 23rdThe First Lady joined her husband in New York City at the United Nations headquarters wearing a Michael Kors silk shantung suit. Mrs. Obama added diamond bangles and stud earrings to the sophisticated two-piece.
-
36. September 18thThe First Lady joined a discussion on health care wearing a boldly patterned Diane von Furstenberg skirt with a button-down shirt, sage cardigan and wide belt.
-
37. September 17thThe First Lady put a colorful new spin on the evening sheath in an oversize floral print dress and green pumps. Mrs. Obama attended the posthumous awarding of a military medal to Sergeant First Class Jared C. Monti.
-
38. September 16thThe First Lady strolled to a Chicago-led showcase (the Obama's hometown is making a bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympic Games), in a floral skirt topped with a lemon T-shirt, turquoise cardigan and purple studded belt. She finished the colorful look with green Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
39. September 11thFor a somber moment of silence alongside her husband, the First Lady wore a fitted black sheath and cropped cardigan. She finished the look with patent flats and her signature strand of pearls.
-
40. September 6thThe First Lady returned from a family trip to Camp David wearing a sleeveless wrap dress and flats. She finished the chic holiday look with oversize sunglasses in green and black.
-
41. August 30thMrs. Obama paired a simple black dress with sleek toe-loop Martin Margiela sandals and an oversize tote. She added a stack of beaded bracelets and a shoulder-slung cardigan to her vacation look.
-
42. August 28thThe First Lady accessorized a favorite ribbon-striped Sophie Theallet shirtdress with her Azzedine Alaia studded belt for a somber trip to Massachusetts for Senator Edward Kennedy's funeral.
-
43. August 23rdThe vacationing First Lady made her way to Air Force One wearing a banded white sundress from Sophie Theallet. She last chose this dress for a Ghanaian hospital visit.
-
44. August 17thThe First Lady joined her husband in Arizona wearing a striped seersucker dress. The clever blue and white design incorporated handy pockets into the side seams.
-
45. August 15thMrs. Obama wore a budget-friendly Merona print dress from Target for her visit to Arizona. The expert accessorizer added a signature studded belt.
-
46. August 14thMichelle Obama showed off her mix mastery as she left her home for a family vacation. She layered a solid pink cardi over a favorite floral Gap button-down and added a trio of silver pendant necklaces.
-
47. August 12thMrs. Obama welcomed the newest Supreme Court Associate Justice to the White House in a black and white ensemble from Jason Wu. The First Lady added turquoise accents including a short-sleeve cardigan and an Erickson Beamon brooch.
-
48. July 31stMrs. Obama spoke to sailors and their families in a cotton print dress from Talbots. The First Lady accented the deep orange dress with a vintage flower pin from the Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection.
-
49. July 24thMrs. Obama wore a bow-bedecked Jason Wu teal shift underneath a short-sleeve lavender cardigan for a visit to the Washington Marine Barracks. She accessorized the bold combination with simple patent kitten heels.
-
50. July 21stMrs. Obama lit up the stage at a salute to country music in an embroidered batiste dress by Michael Kors. But the real story was her clever updo, which had bloggers buzzing that the First Lady had undergone a major chop.
-
51. July 11thMrs. Obama spread some sunshine in a Ghanaian maternity ward wearing a satin striped sundress from Sophie Theallet. The First Lady wore a shirtdress version of the design back in April.
-
52. July 10thThe First Lady visited the Vatican wearing an all-black Moschino ensemble, including an organza top, crepe skirt and silk veil. Mrs. Obama joined her husband in paying their respects to the pontiff.
-
53. July 9thThe First Lady visited the medieval city of L'Aquila wearing a sunny yellow J. Crew skirt, Liz Claiborne print cardigan and a Moschino brooch. Mrs. Obama was part of a tour given to the spouses of members of the G8 summit.
-
54. July 8thMrs. Obama chose a vibrant canary sheath from Jason Wu for a visit to Rome's Quirinale Palace. The First Lady punched up the '60s-inspired dress with an oversize kelly-green brooch.
-
55. July 7thThe First Lady's embroidered Jason Wu sheath was just too good not to wear twice! Mrs. Obama debuted the dress during a November interview with Barbara Walters before recycling it for a visit to the Pervaya Gradskaya Hospital in Russia.
-
56. July 6thThe First Family looked uber-stylish as they deplaned Air Force One in Moscow. Mrs. Obama layered a peach coat from Michael Kors over a coral Narciso Rodriguez sheath, while her daughters wore matching trenches from J. Crew.
-
57. July 4thMrs. Obama skipped the traditional red, white and blue in favor of a sleek black and white Narciso Rodriguez shift. The First Lady wore the empire-waist dress, along with metallic flats, to a South Lawn celebration with military families.
-
58. June 29thMrs. Obama spoke at D.C.'s Upper Cardoza Center in a cropped, bell-sleeve jacket cinched with a favorite Givenchy belt. She paired the elegant top with classic black trousers.
-
59. June 25thWhat, no lei for Bo? Mrs. Obama got festive in a drop-waist floral dress, topped with a lush necklace of flowers. The First Lady (and the First Dog) joined her family and members of Congress on the South Lawn for an Hawaiian-style celebration.
-
60. June 22ndThe First Lady pitched in to build a playground wearing her favorite new pair of Puma sneakers. Mrs. Obama joined the students of Bret Harte Elementary School in a pretty print top from Suno worn with a cropped cardigan and capris.
-
61. June 16thMrs. Obama joined her young gardening buddies on the South Lawn of the White House wearing a familiar floral cardigan from Gap. Showing her love of color, the First Lady added matching coral jeans and a striped tank.
-
62. June 14thThe First Lady exercised the Portuguese water dog in a colorful pair of Madras shorts, along with an orange tank and purple flats. "I have to say, he is the best puppy in the whole wide world," she has said. "I love him to death."
-
63. June 8thMrs. Obama took a stroll in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with the wife of Britain's Prime Minister. The First Lady wore a pleated print dress from Jason Wu under a short-sleeve cardigan and studded belt.
-
64. June 9thMrs. Obama layered lemon and lavender cardigans over a colorful embellished tunic for a trip to the famed London cathedral. The First Lady finished the playful look with simple black trousers and patent flats.
-
65. June 7thFor a spending spree with her daughters, Mrs. Obama wore a hand-embellished dress from Tracy Feith. The First Lady topped the fanciful design, called "the Lei", with a practical cardigan and added silver flats.
-
66. June 5thThe First Lady visited the famous Parisian monument wearing a shirt and vest from Rick Owens Lilies. She accessorized the chic-and comfortable-pieces with a violet ToyWatch and a patterned Prova scarf.
-
67. June 6thMrs. Obama joined the First Lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, for a ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of D-Day in Colleville-sur-mer. Both fashion icons wore belted white dresses, Bruni-Sarkozy in Dior and Mrs. Obama in a Narciso Rodriguez dress, a Michael Kors coat, a Givenchy belt and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
68. May 30thMrs. Obama wore flowers to plant vegetables with the students of D.C.'s Bancroft Elementary. She added a bright yellow cardigan to her floral-print shirt for a gardening session with the children, who helped her with the White House kitchen plot. "Everything is blooming," the First Lady reported of their initial project.
-
69. May 18thMrs. Obama wore a ‘60s-inspired Isaac Mizrahi ensemble to celebrate the reopening of the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "The arts are not just a nice thing to have or to do if there is free time or if one can afford it," the purple-clad First Lady said in her speech. "Rather, paintings and poetry, music and fashion, design and dialogue, they all define who we are as a people and provide an account of our history for the next generation."
-
70. May 12thMrs. Obama chose an off-the-shoulder Basso & Brooke print top and cropped white pants for an evening of music and spoken word performances in the East Room. "The President and I are so proud to welcome this group of talented performers," said the First Lady. "Please enjoy, have fun, be loose."
-
71. May 9thThe First Lady wore a bold sheath dress by Michael Kors and a St. Erasmus jeweled statement necklace to the star-studded event at the Washington Hilton. President Obama applauded his wife's signature sleeveless look, saying, "No matter which party you belong to we can all agree that Michelle has the right to bare arms."
-
72. May 5thThe First Lady wore a sleek black Michael Kors gown cinched with a Peter Soronen corset and accented with Loree Rodkin diamonds to accept an award from Time magazine in New York City. "I never imagined that I would be in a position to be a role model for girls around the globe. Girls who look at me and see something more for themselves, more than society expects of them," Obama said at the event.
-
73. May 4thThe First Lady has a pattern preference-she wore a third argyle sweater to an elementary school's Cinco de Mayo performance. Mrs. Obama complemented the lavender and white J. Crew cardigan with a gray pleated skirt and metallic python flats.
-
74. May 2ndFor a night out with her husband at D.C.'s Citronelle restaurant, Mrs. Obama paired an Azzedine Alaia fishtail blouse with cropped black pants. She added a splash of color with a bright-blue box clutch.
-
75. April 28thMrs. Obama chose a '50s-inspired shirtdress by Sophie Theallet to unveil a bust of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the U.S. Capitol building. The cotton glacÃ© design featured multi-colored satin stripes on the skirt.
-
76. April 23rdThe First Lady sat down with Queen Rania of Jordan wearing a pleated linen dress from Rodarte. Mrs. Obama accented the feather-embellished design with three multi-hued strands of glass pearls from Erickson Beamon.
-
77. April 21stMrs. Obama slipped on some gardening gloves to help Student Conservation Association volunteers plant a tree at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, D.C. The rest of her sleek ensemble included motorcycle boots, slim black trousers and a ribbon embellished t-shirt from Lanvin.
-
78. April 14thMrs. Obama led the way when the First Family showed off their brand-new Portuguese water dog, Bo. Perhaps taking a cue from the puppy's glossy coat, she wore an all-black ensemble topped with an oversized anorak.
-
79. April 5thIn front of a crowd of 30,000 people, Mrs. Obama joined her husband for a speech wearing a dramatic blouse from Moschino's Spring 2009 collection with a black Michael Kors pencil skirt and a cardigan cinched at the waist with her favorite Azzedine Alaia belt.
-
80. April 4thMichelle Obama layered an Azzedine Alaia jacket over an Etro print top and white Moschino shirt when she joined Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (in Dior) for a tour of Notre Dame Cathedral and Rohan Palace in Strasbourg. The First Lady completed the outfit with black Gunex trousers.
-
81. April 3rdShowing her command of color, Mrs. Obama drew all eyes during NATO festivities in a brilliant pixilated jacquard sheath from Thakoon. The custom design featured sheer black trim.
-
82. April 2ndThe First Lady got playful for a spouses' meeting at the Royal Opera House in an avant-garde take on her signature cardigan from Japanese designer Junya Watanabe. She layered the asymmetrical print sweater over a ladylike teal dress from Jason Wu and added the green Jimmy Choo pumps she wore to the Inauguration.
-
83. April 1stMrs. Obama looked fresh for spring in a hand-beaded cardigan and jacquard skirt from J. Crew. She joined Sarah Brown to pay a visit to Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre in London.
-
84. March 31stOutfit change! Mrs. Obama made her London entrance in a chartreuse Jason Wu dress topped with a streamlined Michael Kors coat. The fashionable First Lady used her favorite studded Azzedine Alaia belt to accent the outfit's Empire waistline.
-
85. March 19thThe First Lady added a strand of pearls to a wool flannel dress from Narciso Rodriguez for a classic after-dark ensemble. She wore the off-the-shoulder design for a White House dinner honoring a select group of accomplished women.
-
86. March 11thFor a celebration of female human rights advocates, the First Lady pinned a playful satin bow to the neckline of her simple purple sheath and added a Zero + Maria Cornejo jacket.
-
87. March 4thMrs. Obama debuted a plush velvet pantsuit for a White House dinner. She added interest to the streamlined jacket with an eye-popping pearl brooch from Moschino.
-
88. February 22ndPresident and Mrs. Obama gave Oscar night glamour a Washington D.C. spin for their first black tie gala. The First Lady wore a sequined gown from Peter Soronen topped with a pearl and crystal necklace by Tom Binns.
-
89. February 18thMrs. Obama belted a sage green sweater over a tweed J. Crew skirt for a White House chat with 6th and 7th graders. Exhibiting her signature use of color, she added cranberry leather pumps.
-
90. February 16thThe First Lady strolled the South Lawn of her new home in an all-black outfit. Mrs. Obama, who had just exited the Marine One helicopter, added a wrap overcoat to a pair of skinny black jeans and patent boots.
-
91. February 11thMrs. Obama took the stage at the newly reopened Ford's Theatre in a '50s-inspired Isabel Toledo dress with a sheer houndstooth overlay. The First Lady joined her husband and a host of actors in celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of President Lincoln.
-
92. February 11thThe First Lady wore an eye-popping Maria Pinto sheath to introduce a panel discussion at the historic African-American college. Mrs. Obama finished her look with a long strand of pearls.
-
93. February 5thThe First Lady spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in a brilliant cobalt sheath from Proenza Schouler. She gave the bold look an understated finish with a string of classic pearls.
-
94. February 7thThe First Lady made her way to the Marine One helicopter in bright blue skinny jeans with piping. Mrs. Obama, who was taking a family trip to Camp David, added a matching tee, a simple black cardigan and ballet flats.
-
95. February 4thThe First Lady joined her husband for a visit to a D.C. charter school in a sophisticated mix of separates. Mrs. Obama paired a textured skirt with a cardigan layered over a striped blouse. She accessorized with a patent belt, oversized hoops and flat, knee-high boots.
-
96. January 30thMichelle Obama joined Jill Biden for a lunch date with Washington D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty and his wife Michelle Fenty at D.C.'s Georgia Brown's restaurant. The First Lady wore a blue-toned ensemble, including a tweed J.Crew overcoat and a sheath dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She accessorized with a royal blue belt and the same Jimmy Choo pumps she wore on Inauguration Day.
-
97. January 21stObama wore a charming, '50s-inspired print dress from designer Tracy Feith as she greeted visitors during an open house at the White House. Fans of the First Lady's sophisticated style will be thrilled to know that Feith has been tapped to design the next budget-friendly GO International collection for Target, in stores May 17th.
-
98. January 20thFor her husband's inauguration, Obama chose a lemongrass-hued sheath dress and matching coat from Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo, layered over a Nina Ricci mohair cardigan. “I wanted to pick a very optimistic color, that had sunshine,” Toledo told the New York Times of the Swiss wool lace ensemble. “I wanted her to feel charmed, and in that way would charm everybody.” Adding a playful touch, Obama wore a Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection brooch, Jimmy Choo pumps and J. Crew leather gloves in olive green.
-
99. January 20thAfter months of speculation, Michelle Obama stayed true to her preference for young talent and opted for 26-year-old designer Jason Wu for her Inaugural gown. The custom made look is made of ivory silk chiffon and embellished with organza rosettes, Swarovski crystal rhinestones and silver thread embroidery. The new First Lady accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings, a white gold and diamond ring, and a stack of diamond bangles by jeweler Loree Rodkin.
