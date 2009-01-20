Mrs. Obama wore a ‘60s-inspired Isaac Mizrahi ensemble to celebrate the reopening of the American Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "The arts are not just a nice thing to have or to do if there is free time or if one can afford it," the purple-clad First Lady said in her speech. "Rather, paintings and poetry, music and fashion, design and dialogue, they all define who we are as a people and provide an account of our history for the next generation."