Michelle Obama Glows in Gilded Naeem Khan at a D.C. Awards Dinner

The votes are in: Michelle Obama looked absolutely fabulous at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th annual Phoenix Awards Dinner over the weekend.

With the president beside her, the First Lady of style and the United States stunned in a strapless Naeem Khan ball gown which featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline, a full skirt, and an eye-catching pattern of hand-painted gold leaf on black tulle at the Saturday event.

InStyle's October cover star is no stranger to Naeem Khan's stunning designs. She recently slipped into another one of his creations—a blush off-the-shoulder wonder—for the Nordic State Dinner in May.

Our First Lady Michelle Obama looking so chic in Naeem Khan Blush organza abstract asymmetric sleeve draped BallGown tonight. The Nordic State dinner. We are grateful and honored. @michelleobama @whitehouse A photo posted by Naeem Khan (@naeemkhannyc) on May 13, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT

In an address to the crowd on Saturday—his last as president to the Congressional Black Caucus—President Obama took a few moments to praise his wife. "I've been so blessed to have a wife and a partner on this journey who makes it look so easy, and is so strong, so honest and so beautiful and so smart," he said.

We're planning on savoring every last moment of FLOTUS's flawless style up until Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.