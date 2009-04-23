Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Michelle Obama: 100 Days, 10 Perfect Looks
1. February 22ndAs Hollywood's biggest stars walked the Oscars' red carpet, Michelle Obama turned heads at the Governors' Dinner wearing an extraordinary sequined gown by Peter Soronen topped with a bold necklace by Tom Binns.
2. April 4thFor a tour around Strausbourg with France's First Lady, Carla Bruni Sarkozy, the First Lady picked a French-designed jacket from Azzedine Alaia, sleek black trousers and black patent flats.
3. April 3rdLooking sleek and sophisticated in an Azzedine Alaia LBD, Mrs. Obama joined her husband on the red carpet during a NATO event in Baden-Baden, Germany.
4. April 2ndMrs. Obama attended the G-20 Summit spouses' dinner wearing an elegant satin dress from Isabel Toledo. Earlier the same day, Obama met Queen Elizabeth II wearing the same dress topped with an open-front cardigan-a choice some fashion insiders considered questionable.
5. March 31stWhen she arrived during her first trip overseas, Michelle Obama wowed the world in a chartreuse dress by Jason Wu topped with a Michael Kors coat that was nipped at the waist with her signature Azzedine Alaia belt.
6. March 31stThe First Lady boarded Air Force One wearing a custom-designed tweed coat from Thakoon accessorized with one of her favorite pieces-a bright jeweled brooch.
7. February 27thFor her official White House portrait, the First Lady chose to bare her arms in a sporty Michael Kors design, and finished the look with her favorite accessory-a double strand pearl necklace.
8. February 26thThe First Couple welcomed top musicians like Tony Bennett and Paul Simon to the White House for an event honoring Stevie Wonder. Michelle Obama wore an emerald green dress designed by Kai Milla, Wonder's wife.
9. February 18thThe First Lady showed off her signature use of color at a White House chat with students wearing a skirt and cardigan combination from J.Crew. She accessorized with cranberry-hued pumps and a bold blue belt.
10. January 20thThe First Lady's most unforgettable look of her first 100 days was one that was carried over from the night before-the now-iconic white gown from Jason Wu that she was still wearing after midnight as she joined her husband at 10 Inaugural Balls around Washington D.C.
