Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Michelle Monaghan's Premiere Style
-
1. April 23, 2008Michelle Monaghan knows how to steal a spotlight. When faced with a week that included two movie premieres, several TV appearances and the legendary Costume Institute Gala, she called in her glam squad. Now, stylist Mary Alice Stephenson, hairstylist Ted Gibson and makeup artist Matin give us the scoop on Monaghan's scene-stealing style.
For the Design Cares benefit, Stephenson paired a fuchsia Marchesa design with an Erickson Beamon belt: "With volume like that dress, it's good to have focus on the waist."
-
2. April 24, 2008For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Trucker, Monaghan donned a Bill Blass dress designed by Peter Som. "She's a truck driver in [the movie] and she's sweaty and dirty, so we wanted a masculine-inspired look, but still really, really sexy," says Stephenson. The black and white dress proved to be Monaghan's favorite of the week. "I have a boyish quality to me, so that had a toughness that I loved," the actress says.
-
3. April 28, 2008For a visit to TRL, Stephenson accessorized a Tony Cohen ruffled dress with charm necklaces from Subversive Jewelry. "We kept the hair down a lot and it's a great time for big, fun chunky jewelry," says Stephenson. "[Bold jewelry] gives something girly an edge."
-
4. April 28, 2008For the Manhattan premiere of Made of Honor, Monaghan donned a black and gray ombre gown that stood in high-contrast to the venue's bright decor. "Everything was pink, so that was our edgy version of doing girly-girly," says Stephenson. Monaghan's sexy new fringe also added edge. "I think that the bangs are banging," says her hairstylist Ted Gibson. "She likes for her hair to make a statement."
-
5. April 29, 2008Monaghan ankled her way into a Made of Honor screening in a high-water suit from men's designer Thom Browne. "Michelle's great because she lets me have fun and play with new designs," says Stephenson. "We just have fun with fashion; it's getting to play dress up."
-
6. April 30Monaghan made the scene at the Free Arts N.Y.C. benefit in an Erin Fetherston dress accessorized with Subversive necklaces. "It's so fun and flirtatious," Stephenson says of the dress. "Michelle has such amazing legs, so I wanted to show those off." Makeup artist Matin also keeps the star's natural beauty on display. "[She] has beautiful freckles so I am careful to not cover them up," he says.
1 of 6
April 23, 2008
Michelle Monaghan knows how to steal a spotlight. When faced with a week that included two movie premieres, several TV appearances and the legendary Costume Institute Gala, she called in her glam squad. Now, stylist Mary Alice Stephenson, hairstylist Ted Gibson and makeup artist Matin give us the scoop on Monaghan's scene-stealing style.
For the Design Cares benefit, Stephenson paired a fuchsia Marchesa design with an Erickson Beamon belt: "With volume like that dress, it's good to have focus on the waist."
For the Design Cares benefit, Stephenson paired a fuchsia Marchesa design with an Erickson Beamon belt: "With volume like that dress, it's good to have focus on the waist."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM