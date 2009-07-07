Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Michael Jackson Memorial Tribute
-
1. Mariah Carey"We’ll miss you," a visibly emotional Mariah Carey said before singing the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There" with Trey Lorenz, who also joined her for her 1992 cover of the tune. The songbird, who wore an elegant black Jenny Packham gown, capped off the number with a few lines from "Never Can Say Goodbye."
-
2. Queen LatifahAfter Mariah's moving performance, Queen Latifah delivered a heartfelt message to all who were inspired by and loved Jackson from afar. "Somehow when Michael Jackson sang and when he danced, we never felt distant. We felt like he was right there, right before us." Latifah also shared how Jackson touched her life, "He let me know that as an African-American, you could travel the world."
-
3. Joel Madden, Nicole and Lionel RichieBackstage at the Staples Center, Lionel Richie posed for a family photo with his pregnant daughter Nicole Richie and her boyfriend Joel Madden. During the memorial service, Richie treated the audience to a uplifting version of "Jesus is Love."
-
4. Jennifer Hudson and UsherA very pregnant Jennifer Hudson posed with Usher backstage at the Staples Center. The expectant Oscar winner performed "Will You Be There" with the backing of a gospel choir, while a tearful Usher sang "Gone Too Soon" alongside Jackson's gold-plated casket.
-
5. John Mayer"I'm honored to have been asked to play at MJ's memorial service," tweeted John Mayer before he hit the stage. "I will be representing all...who can't be there." The proud musician went on to play Jackson's hit "Human Nature" on the guitar sans vocals.
-
6. Brooke Shields and Magic JohnsonThe actress and the basketball legend both eulogized MJ's sense of fun. "Michael loved to laugh," Brooke Shields said onstage. "His heart would just burst out of him when he was laughing." Magic Johnson, who starred in Jackson's "Remember the Time" video, described a casual afternoon of eating Kentucky Fried Chicken with the King of Pop as "the greatest moment of my life."
-
7. Janet and La Toya JacksonJackson offspring Prince Michael II and Paris joined their aunts, Janet and La Toya Jackson, onstage for star-studded sing-along of "We Are the World." At the end of the afternoon, daughter Paris made the poignant declaration: "Daddy has been the best father you can ever imagine. And I just want to say I love him so much.”
More! See Michael Jackson's iconic style.
1 of 7
Mariah Carey
"We’ll miss you," a visibly emotional Mariah Carey said before singing the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There" with Trey Lorenz, who also joined her for her 1992 cover of the tune. The songbird, who wore an elegant black Jenny Packham gown, capped off the number with a few lines from "Never Can Say Goodbye."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM