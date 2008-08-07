Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Metallic
1. Why We Love ItThis season digs so deep, it’s no longer an either/or proposition. All metals are celebrated—gold, silver, bronze, hematite, copper and mercury too. They’re even combined. Take your pick.
Lace, silk and skins are given the metallic treatment without the usual hard edges. The result is a feminine fluidity.
How to Wear It
Metallics are the best option when making a big entrance, but keep bold color at bay. Red gloves notwithstanding (far right), better to accessorize tonally (gray/silver, black/gold, tan/bronze and copper).
2. Jenni KayneLaminated cotton nylon coat, Jenni Kayne, $1,350; at Jenni Kayne West Hollywood, call 310-860-0123.
3. Romanek Los AngelesSnakeskin clutch, Romanek Los Angeles, $1,428; call 212-247-1100.
4. DKNYSilk brocade skirt, DKNY, $295; at select DKNY stores, call 888-521-2819.
5. Gaetano Perrone for Te CasanPatent leather shoes, Gaetano Perrone for Te Casan, $325; buy online at tecasan.com.
