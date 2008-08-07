This season digs so deep, it’s no longer an either/or proposition. All metals are celebrated—gold, silver, bronze, hematite, copper and mercury too. They’re even combined. Take your pick.



Lace, silk and skins are given the metallic treatment without the usual hard edges. The result is a feminine fluidity.



How to Wear It

Metallics are the best option when making a big entrance, but keep bold color at bay. Red gloves notwithstanding (far right), better to accessorize tonally (gray/silver, black/gold, tan/bronze and copper).