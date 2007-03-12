Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Metallic
-
1. no titleTHE DRESS
Embroidered Lurex dress, Pollini, $1,185; at Henri Bendel, 212-247-1100.
-
2. no titleTHE JACKET
Nylon-blend cropped jacket, Max Mara, $645; 310-385-9343.
THE SKIRT
Silk-blend draped skirt, Max Mara, $670; 310-385-9343.
-
3. no titleTHE TOP
Cotton top, Tailorbyrd, $160; tailorbyrd.com.
THE SHORTS
Jacquard shorts, Adam + Eve, $325; at Henri Bendel, 212-247-1100.
-
4. Celine
-
5. Valentino
-
6. Max Mara
-
7. Giorgio Armani
-
8. Narciso Rodriguez
-
9. Versace
-
10. Fendi
-
11. Jil Sander
