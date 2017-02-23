The Secret to a Memorable Oscar Dress, According to Celeb Stylist Elizabeth Stewart

With the Academy Awards just around the corner, the stylists to the stars are shifting into high gear, perfecting every last fashion detail before the most glamorous night of the year. So what exactly does it take for a gown to leap off of the rack and become part of Oscar history?

Veteran stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who dressed best actress nominee Cate Blanchett for the 2016 Oscars (below), says that it starts with a gut feeling for both her and her famous clients. “At the beginning, there is usually a glimmer of excitement like a color or a vibe that we both have to like. And then you just have to hope that the magic happens,” she says. “I prefer to start that process early and dress my clients in custom looks, so that the dress is always unique.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

With fashion icon Blanchett, Stewart says the process is visceral. “We respond to things we love,” she says. “Dresses that are special with incredible couture detailing. It has to be unique to Cate and from houses that we have long-standing relationships with. Practically anything goes when you’re a nominee because it’s your moment to shine,” she says.

VIDEO: The Best Oscars Fashion of All Time



Besides Blanchett, Stewart has also turned countless other actresses, like Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis into sartorial winners on Oscar night. Keep reading to see some of the most memorable Academy Awards looks she has helped dream up and exactly what went into making it “the one.”