Yes, Please! Our Fashion Director's Weekly Shopping List

Yes, Please! Our Fashion Director's Weekly Shopping List
Christian Vierig/Getty
April 6, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Melissa Rubini

These are my top recommendations on what to shop for right now. My obsessions, the pieces I am loving, and those items you should definitely invest in from what’s new in stores this week. NET-A-PORTER, Matchesfashion.com, The Outnet, Saks Fifth Avenue, and many more, I have looked at it all and chosen the best of the best.

Featuring new sunglasses, the to-die-for floral dress, gorgeous flat shoes, must-have handbags, and so much more… I am sure you will find something you love! Here are the pieces you can’t miss this week. It’s time to take your wardrobe into Spring.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top