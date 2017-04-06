Yes, Please! Our Fashion Director's Weekly Shopping List

These are my top recommendations on what to shop for right now. My obsessions, the pieces I am loving, and those items you should definitely invest in from what’s new in stores this week. NET-A-PORTER, Matchesfashion.com, The Outnet, Saks Fifth Avenue, and many more, I have looked at it all and chosen the best of the best.

Featuring new sunglasses, the to-die-for floral dress, gorgeous flat shoes, must-have handbags, and so much more… I am sure you will find something you love! Here are the pieces you can’t miss this week. It’s time to take your wardrobe into Spring.