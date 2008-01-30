Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Melissa George Models the Spring Trends
1. Melissa on Hemlines At All Lengths
"I love old photos of Catherine Deneuve in her full skirts and little blouses. French women just get it."
2. Melissa on Bright Colors
"The orange is so vibrant! I can see a woman wearing it in Rio for Carnaval."
3. Melissa on Sheer
"This is totally New York. The sheer overlay completely transforms the outfit-I'd pair it with patent pumps for a night out."
4. Melissa on Global-Inspired
"The bold colors and silky fabric have a Balinese feel, but the cut is very modern. So genius!"
5. Melissa in Florals
6. Melissa in Goddess
7. Melissa in Shirtdresses
