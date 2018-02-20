9 Fashion Rules That Meghan Markle Has Mastered

The fashion rule list seems endless and daunting. What constitutes style? What makes an enviable and iconic wardrobe? One possible answer: simplicity. Fashion icons like Jackie O, Audrey Hepburn and now the modern day Meghan Markle have all proven the power of minimalism and simplicity when it comes to getting dressed. So, we took a page (or a few) from Meghan’s book of style to dissect the tips and tricks that create a wardrobe that will stand the test of time. Find our 9 rules below that will guide you in creating your own fashion legacy, royal title or not.
Scroll through 9 tips below.
1. STOCK UP ON WARDROBE BASICS
A black turtleneck may seem basic but it is a closet essential that pulls any outfit together in just the right way. Loading up on closet classics in neutrals is the modern day dressing no-brainer.
2. THE LITTLE BLACK SUIT IS A CLOSET MUST-HAVE
Look for a slim, tailored cut suit like Meghan’s. Add a silky white button down and classic pointed pumps for the perfectly polished office to date night look.
4. KEEP IT CASUAL WITH A BUTTON DOWN AND JEANS
A crisp button down and great fitting blue jeans is a winning outfit combo that looks effortlessly pulled together. Add classic accessories like a simple flat and oversized tote bag and you have the perfect go-to weekend outfit.
5. LOOK FOR STILETTOS THAT ADD POLISH
Meghan regularly rocks a closed toe pointy stiletto when out and about. Although black is always a fail proof color choice, we love a variation in nude with an understated ankle strap that will dress up just about anything.
6. INVEST IN A LADYLIKE HANDBAG
Meghan regularly amps up a simple outfit with a great handbag. Look for structured silhouettes with modern accents that will stand the test of time to add a little extra to your everyday wardrobe.
7. OUTERWEAR MAKES OR BREAKS A WINTER OUTFIT
Meghan has no shortage of great coats in her closet, as seen in her numerous public outings this winter. Consider this when shopping for the fall season as the perfect coat truly makes or breaks an outfit during the colder months.
8. DON'T BE AFRAID TO SHOW A LITTLE SKIN
Subtle hits of skin are A-OK in the fashion rule book. Look for an open neckline like Meghan's tailored top to keep things feminine but still appropriate for a work event or important meeting.
9. PERFECT EASY STYLING TRICKS
If you are trench lover, the pro styling trick to master is the effortlessly tied sash belt. Make sure to tweak simple details like this on everyday outfits for an always chic approach to dressing.
