Meet the 7 Recipients of Our First-Ever InStyle Awards

Where do fashion’s biggest moments happen? The red carpet? The runway? On October 26, fashion’s finest hour will take place at the inaugural InStyle Awards, honoring the actors, actresses, and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as the image makers behind the scenes. During an intimate dinner hosted by Editorial Director Ariel Foxman at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, each honoree will be introduced by a special presenter and will receive custom-designed awards created by fashion illustrator Donald Robertson. Scroll through the list of winners below, and to see exclusive video and images from the event, visit InStyle.com Monday night.
1. Designer of the Year: Nicolas Ghesquiere
His agenda-setting collections as artistic director for Louis Vuitton (after 15 years at Balenciaga) are the thrilling final word on every season. Ghesquière’s philosophy: “Without innovation, a house has a weakness.” Who wears his designs? Jennifer Connelly, Charlotte Gainsbourgh, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Zoë Saldana, Alicia Vikander, and Michelle Williams, to name a few. Need we say more?
2. Style Icon: Gwyneth Paltrow
Who better represents the modern archetype of a multitasking star? With incomparable grace, and some incredible gowns, Paltrow wins on the red carpet, at the box office, and in business
3. Makeup Artist of the Year: Charlotte Tilbury
“Darling,” as she likes to call everyone, is actually the perfect word to describe the British beauty sensation, whose two-year-old cosmetics and skincare line has been an international phenomenon. Follow Tilbury on Instagram and you’ll notice her magic touch has charmed Penélope Cruz, Kim Kardashian, Sienna Miller, and Kate Moss, not to mention all the runway models in dozens of shows every season.
4. Best Dressed Breakthrough: Zoe Kravitz
After an image-making year of remarkable performances in Dope, Insurgent, and Mad Max: Fury Road, Kravitz, whose striking style is encoded in her genes, moves to the top of every major designer’s wish list to dress.
5. Stylist of the Year: Kate Young
Known for her attention to detail, she has become a brand name in her own right, scoring a hit with her cinematic eyewear collection for Tura. To no coincidence, a few of her clients landed on our list of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood this year, like Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller.
6. Man of Style: Ansel Elgort
Before he was melting hearts on movie screens and spinning dance music as a DJ, he charmed the fashion world in 2011 by tap-dancing onstage at the CFDA Awards tribute to his father, famed photographer Arthur Elgort. He used to be a “jeans and T-shirt guy” until joining the cast of this year’s Prada menswear campaign. Now he’s setting a bold example for men on how to show one’s inner peacock.
7. Hair Stylist of the Year: Serge Normant
The most humble man in beauty is also one of the busiest. Besides opening a fabulous new Manhattan salon this year (the three-story Serge Normant at John Frieda in Chelsea), the French hairstylist and author of two beauty books (Femme Fatale and Metamorphosis) is in constant demand among a roster of amazing stars. His clients are certainly loyal. Sarah Jessica Parker counts on her pal for the right look to go with her annual elaborate Met Gala headgear. Julia Roberts trusts him with every snip, even when he suggests a chignon.