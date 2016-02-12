Meet the 2016 International Woolmark Prize Finalists (and Find Out What They Think of Donald Trump)

New York Fashion Week is not all about American fashion. In fact, it has long been a melting pot of designers who come to the city from other countries to show their collections on a big stage. On Friday night, for example, six finalists representing different world regions will come together to compete for the big win in the International Woolmark Prize for women’s wear.



To get you up to speed on the finalists, each of whom won similar contests in their respective regions, we’ve asked them to respond to an InStyle pop quiz:

TANYA TAYLOR (North America; above)

If you had to sell yourself to the judges of the International Woolmark Prize in only one Twitter message, what would it be?

Inspired by a bull’s-eye—my woman is a modern archer spinning in a Technicolor, prismatic, Merino world.



What is the first thing your competitors should do upon their arrival in New York?

Go to Washington Square Park and take in the energy of the city.



Describe your Woolmark collection in three words.

Vibrant modern archer.



What celebrity's personal style most closely matches that of your own?

A young Talitha Getty.



What do people in your country think of Donald Trump?

It's a love or hate situation.

