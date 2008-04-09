Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
MAY DEALS & STEALS
-
1. EXCLUSIVE Sample Sale Invites from InStyle.com
GILT.COM Visit gilt.com/instyle
HAUTELOOK.COMhautelook.com
IDEELI.COM Visit ideeli.com and enter the invitation code "INSTYLE"
-
2. Win a Dream Bedroom Makeover worth $15,000!Enter for a chance to win a dream bedroom makeover that includes a consultation with professional interior designer Rebecca Cole; $5,000 cash toward your bedroom makeover; a Sleep Number 5000 bed set and $300 in bedding accessories. Check out selectcomfort.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
3. Win one of three Vix Swimwear swimsuitsAfter spending her childhood on Brazilian beaches, designer Paula Hermanny is no stranger to sexy swimwear. She counts on stars like Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Christina Milian, Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria as fans. Check out vixswimwear.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
4. Win one of five Isabella Oliver wrap dressesBritish friends Vanessa Knox-Brien and Baukjen de Swaan Arons teamed up to create a chic maternitiy line for stylish mommies-to-be. Check out isabellaoliver.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
5. Win one of two celebrity-autographed Bebe au Lait nursing coversKnown for its award-winning nursing covers, Bebe Au Lait has launched an organic line for eco-conscious mothers. Enter for a chance to win this star-studded nursing cover with autographs from stars like Bridget Moynahan, Ali Landry, Angela Bassett and Denise Richards. Check out bebeaulait.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
6. Win one of five pairs of Blue Tattoo jeansInspired by the art of tattoos, this denim line is a favorite of stylish stars like Teri Hatcher, Paris Hilton, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Check out ballantinespr.com/BlueTattoo for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
7. Win one diamond and 18k gold Alexa Garner Sidaris "Evil Eye" pendant from givingtreejewelry.comOwned and operated by a mother and daughter team, this online shop also carries fine jewelry from lines like Alexis Bittar, Melissa Joy Manning and Me & Ro. Enter for a chance to win this pendant designed by Alexa Garner Sidaris. Fans of her line include celebs like Cameron Diaz, Penelope Cruz, Courteney Cox-Arquette and Eva Mendes. Check out givingtreejewelry.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
8. Win one of sixteen sets of Belli Pregnancy gift boxes plus 20% off all purchasesThis pampering skincare line especially made for mommies-to-be has been a favorite of Courteney Cox and Heidi Klum. Brad bought this gift set for Angelina. Check out belliskincare.com for a chance to win plus 20% off all purchases using promo code INSTYLE from April 25th until May 31st.
-
9. Win one of 199 Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotions with SPF 15Protect your skin this summer with Lubriderm. Launched in 1999, the Daily Moisture with SPF 15 was the first lotion with SPF on the market and it's still a classic favorite today. Check out lubriderm.com for a chance to win from April 25th until May 31st.
-
10. 20% off all purchases on shopintuition.comOwner Jaye Hersh stocks her shelves with only the trendiest pieces and stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Simpson and Lucy Liu flock to her L.A. boutique for its stylish labels and accessories. Check out shopintuition.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
11. 25% off all orders on starflor.comTreat your mother to a special arrangement from Starbright Floral Design. Check out starflor.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your order. Please note that the discount does not include the service and delivery fee of $12.50.
-
12. $50 coupon off all purchases on maliamills.comThe N.Y.-based swimwear designer's website offers an extensive line of pieces to suit every shape, size and body. Check out maliamills.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive $50 coupon off your purchases.
-
13. 20% off all purchases on raredevice.netOwned and operated by Rena Tom and Lisa Congdon, this specialty gift shop offers a unique selection of goods-from Catherine Weitzman jewelry to Hayden-Harnett bags and Nooka watches. Check out raredevice.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
14. 30% off all purchases on unique-vintage.comThis California boutique offers a vast selection of vintage pieces and loads of retro frocks from nearly every era. Check out unique-vintage.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 30% off your purchases.
-
15. 20% off all purchases on coupdefoudrelingerie.comThis French lingerie shop carries fine European designers like Chantelle, Huit and Le Mystere. Visit coupdefoudrelingerie.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
16. 25% off all purchases on dianiboutique.comThis California boutique offers a line of high-end designer favorites like Marc by Marc Jacobs, See by Chloe and Thakoon. Check out dianiboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
17. 20% off all purchases from willowst.comOwner Lezli Salz-Bradley Burning stocks this New Jersey boutique with pieces from up-and-coming designers like Burning Torch and Graham & Spencer. Check out willowst.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
18. 25% off all purchases on swimwearexpress.comFind the perfect look to suit your style at swimwearexpress.com. This Miami outpost offers an assortment of designer swimwear from lines like Betsey Johnson, Princesse TamTam and Vix. Check out swimwearexpress.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
19. 20% off of all purchases on citysoles.comThis Chicago shoe shop stocks its shelves with eclectic and high-end designers like Chie Mihara and Costume National. Check out citysoles.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
-
20. 20% off all purchases on hipundies.comStars like Teri Hatcher, Zhang Ziyi and Patricia Arquette shop at this online lingerie boutique. Check out hipundies.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from April 25th to May 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
1 of 20
GILT.COM Visit gilt.com/instyle
HAUTELOOK.COMhautelook.com
IDEELI.COM Visit ideeli.com and enter the invitation code "INSTYLE"
EXCLUSIVE Sample Sale Invites from InStyle.com
GILT.COM Visit gilt.com/instyle
HAUTELOOK.COMhautelook.com
IDEELI.COM Visit ideeli.com and enter the invitation code "INSTYLE"
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM