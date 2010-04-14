Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May Deals & Steals
-
1. 20% Off Chic Accessories!A well-edited selection of jewelry from top designers Erickson Beamon, House of Harlow and Lucite-loving Alexis Bittar makes Charm & Chain a top online shopping destination.
Lucite and crystal hoops, Alexis Bittar, $180 after discount (originally $225); at charmandchain.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
2. 20% Off Trendy Rompers!Shake up your sundress routine with Laundry by Shelli Segal’s cool one-pieces.
Cotton one-shoulder romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $132 after discount (originally $165); at amazon.com.
Silk charmeuse strapless romper, Laundry by Shelli Segal, $156 after discount (originally $195); at bloomingdales.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTYLE2 on amazon.com or INSTYLE20 on bloomingdales.com at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
3. 20% Off Wardrobe Must-Haves!Gryphon’s striking metallic tank is just one of many posh designs available at Les Nouvelles.
Sequin tank, Gryphon, $276 after discount (originally $345); at shoplesnouvelles.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
4. 20% Off Sex and the City Style!Add a little Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte to your day with scarves, necklaces and flats inspired by the iconic on-screen ladies.
Crinkled cotton scarf, $32 after discount (originally $39.99); at HBO Shop, hbo.com or 212-512-7467.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Present promo code instyle20 at checkout online or in-store. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
5. 25% Off Designer Handbags!StefaniBags.com’s luxurious styles include this bold, Kooba carryall and Botkier’s rainbow-hued snakeskin clutch.
Lambskin bag, Kooba, $356.25 after discount (originally $475); at stefanibags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
6. 20% Off Classic Shades!Channel a modern Jackie O. with Sama’s understated black frames that boast a surprise flash of teal at the temple.
Japanease zyl and titanium sunglasses in Jet, Sama Eyewear, $420 after discount (originally $525); at Destination Sama, 310-271-1734.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Use promo code INSTYLE20 when placing your order. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
7. 20% Off Strappy Shoes!Save on two stylish options from Piperlime: a rugged Cynthia Vincent gladiator or Betsey Johnson’s feminine bowed Mary Janes.
Nubuck sandal, Cynthia Vincent, $184 after discount (originally $230); at piperlime.com.
Fabric heel, Betsey Johnson, $120 after discount (originally $150); at piperlime.com.
DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
8. Compact Camera 20% Off!Capture moments on the go with Samsung’s lightweight megapixel digital model.
TL205 digital camera, Samsung, $143.20 after discount (originally $179); at beachcamera.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
9. Embellished Cuff 20% Off!This ornate design dresses up an understated outfit.
Silver-plated cuff with glass and Lucite beads, A.V. Max, $72 after discount (originally $90); at avmaxaccessories.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
10. 15% Off Bright Solids!Michael Stars’s soft, wearable styles include this asymmetric berry-colored dress, striped cardigans and ruffled tanks.
Modal and spandex dress, Michael Stars, $106.25 after discount (originally $125); at michaelstars.com.
DETAILS
Receive 15% off purchases of $100 or more. Enter promo code InStyle at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
11. 20% Off Delicious Treats!Don’t show up empty handed when you visit friends this summer. Ghirardelli’s gourmet chocolate makes the perfect hostess gift.
Baker’s Gift Box, Ghirardelli, $47.96 after discount (originally $59.95); at ghirardelli.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 17th.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
12. 20% Off Sleek Frames!Oversize shades bring glamour to even the most basic ensembles.
Plastic sunglasses, Xhilaration, $10.40 after discount (originally $13); at fantas-eyes.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
13. 20% Off Vibrant Fashions!In line with the spring's global trend, this bright, beaded collar makes a statement on its own or paired with Alloy's printed frocks.
Glass bead and metal necklace, Alloy, $15.92 after discount (originally $19.90); at alloy.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INST20A at checkout. Offer valid from April 27th to May 31st.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
14. 20% Off Fashionable Buds!The most stylish hostess will appreciate a Vera Wang-designed floral arrangement from FTD.
Pink hyacinth and spray roses, FTD presents Vera Wang Flowers, $52 after discount (originally $65); at ftd.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
15. 25% Off All-In-One Palettes!Give your makeup a spring makeover with POP’s soft pastel shadows and shimmering lip-gloss.
Sunny Day Bouquet, POP Beauty, $18.75 after discount (originally $25); at popbeauty.co.uk.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
16. Inscribed Clutch 30% Off!Inspired by her Lebanese roots, Beirut-native Dareen Hakim incorporates engraved messages, like "happiness" and "my love," on her customizable metal plates.
Leather and brushed gold bag, Dareen Hakim, $206.50 after discount (originally $295); at dareenhakim.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
17. 20% Off Timeless Apparel!These trousers work for the office with a blazer or on the weekend with a T.
Cotton-Lycra pants, Esprit, $64 after discount (originally $80); at espritshop.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off full price and sale items (offer excludes outlet styles). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
18. 20% Off Spring Totes!This coral leather-lined purse is perfect for the beach but chic enough to bring to lunch or shopping.
Straw bag, Kate Spade, $236 after discount (originally $295); at ebags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
19. 20% Off Cheery Designs!Shop flirty floral sundresses or sleek satin cocktail attire from Delia*s affordable, youthful collection.
Cotton eyelet dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Rayon floral dress, Delia*s, $35.60 after discount (originally $44.50); at delias.com.
Poly-cotton-spandex rosette dress, Delia*s, $31.60 after discount (originally $39.50); at delias.com.
DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off these items. Enter promo code INSTY20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
20. 20% Off Statement Belts!Dress up your go-to jeans with an intricately buckled Brave Leather design. Opt for these equestrian-inspired waist-cinchers made from bridle leather, or select an edgy, two-tiered style.
Leather belt, Brave Leather, $80 after discount (originally $100); at braveleather.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
21. 20% Off Cocktail Rings!One flash of Adriana Carador’s diamond-encrusted designs and it’s no wonder these bold jewels have become a celebrity favorite.
2.2-total-carat-weight diamonds and pink tourmaline set in gold, Adriana Carador, $4,000 after discount (originally $5,000); at adrianacarador.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any ring purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
22. 20% Off Cozy Sleepwear!BedHead’s graphic PJs feature bright, feminine prints like cheetah trimmed in hot pink and a vivid turquoise peacock design.
Cotton and Lycra set, BedHead Pajamas, $84.80 after discount (originally $106); at bedheadpjs.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
23. 20% Off Aromatic Skincare!You’ll smell great and look fantastic when you lather with Glowology’s gentle, fragrant soap.
Heavenly Honey Wash, Glowology, $17.60 after discount (originally $22); at noodleandboo.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
24. 20% Off Sparkling Jewels!Dress up your best LBD with a classic pair of teardrop earrings or an engraved pendant from Limoges.
CZ set in sterling silver, Limoges Jewelry, $58.40 after discount (originally $73); at limogesjewelry.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code SVINST at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 15th.
Offer courtesy of savings.com
-
25. 20% Off Colorful Satchels!Faux snakeskin and tassel details spice up this bohemian cross-body bag.
PVC bags, Nine West, $23.20 after discount (originally $29); at ninewest.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code NWSTYL20 at checkout (cannot be combined another offer). Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st or while supplies last.
-
26. 20% Off Handmade Jewelry!Inspired by a saddle shop in a California ghost town, Henri Lou’s designs are an intriguing blend of rustic materials and natural motifs.
Leather and 24kt gold ring, Henri Lou, $40 after discount (originally $50); at shophenriloujewelry.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code InStyleHL at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
-
27. Win Flutter by Jill Golden Jewelry!Enter now through May for a chance to win a Moroccan-inspired bangle, geometric cuff or this ‘60s-style necklace.
Wood bead and silver necklace, Flutter by Jill Golden, $250; at shoplesnouvelles.com.
DETAILS
Visit shoplesnouvelles.com for a chance to win one of 3 pieces. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.
-
28. Win Nicole Miller Metallic Heels!Enter now through May for a chance to win one of 10 pairs.
Leather shoe, Nicole Miller, $325; at iheartheels.com .
DETAILS
Visit iheartheels.com for a chance to win one of 10 pairs. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.
-
29. Win MOR Cosmetics Gift Sets!Enter now through May for a chance to win both gift sets.
Just In Case body butter gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $30; at morcosmetics.com.
My Sweet Neapolitan soapette gift set, MOR Cosmetics, $25; at morcosmetics.com.
DETAILS
Visit morcosmetics.com for a chance to win 2 of 40 gift sets. Enter from April 19th to May 31st.
1 of 29
20% Off Chic Accessories!
A well-edited selection of jewelry from top designers Erickson Beamon, House of Harlow and Lucite-loving Alexis Bittar makes Charm & Chain a top online shopping destination.
Lucite and crystal hoops, Alexis Bittar, $180 after discount (originally $225); at charmandchain.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Lucite and crystal hoops, Alexis Bittar, $180 after discount (originally $225); at charmandchain.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from April 19th to May 31st.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM