Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May Deals & Steals
1. 15% off all regularly priced merchandise on madisonlosangeles.comThis L.A. shop carries coveted designers like Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall and Marc Jacobs. Check out madisonlosangeles.com and use promo code STYL09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 15% off all purchases. Discount applicable to regular price merchandise.
2. 25% off this Make Love Not Trash "Flyaway" ToteKate Bosworth loves these bags made from all-natural cotton canvas and nontoxic dye. Check out makelovenottrash.com and use promo code styleVIP from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off this Make Love Not Trash "Flyaway" Tote.
3. 20% off this Arden B. NecklaceCheck out ardenb.com from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off this Arden B. necklace.
UPDATE: Due to popular demand, this necklace has sold out online. Instead, browse other jewelry items -buy one, get 50% off a second item.
4. 20% off all full priced merchandise at select La Perla storesPrint out this page and visit a store listed below to receive 20% off all full priced merchandise. The discount is valid from April 24th until May 31st:
Beverly Hills: 433 North Rodeo Drive
Boston: 250 Boylston Street
Miami : The Village of Merrick Park, 342 San Lorenzo Avenue Ste 1020
New York: 425 West 14th Street, 803 Madison Avenue, 93 Greene Street
Chicago: 535 North Michigan Avenue
Las Vegas: The Forum Shop at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. Suite G-5
Atlantic City: La Perla at Water Club Borgata Hotel - Casino & Spa One Borgata Way
Costa Mesa: South Coast Plaza Shopping Center 3333 Bristol Street, Suite 2213
The Cashier Reason Code for this offer is InStyle.com.
5. 20% off all purchases on rachelleigh.comStars like Leighton Meester, Jessica Biel, and Lauren Conrad are fans. Check out rachelleigh.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
6. 25% off all purchases on brynanicole.comStars like Blake Lively, Michelle Trachtenberg and Paris Hilton are fans. Check out brynanicole.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
7. 20% off all purchases on guyandeva.comStars like Lauren Conrad, Haylie Duff, Christina Milian and Jessica Stroup are fans. Check out guyandeva.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
8. 20% off all purchases shopharmonylane.comCelebs like Eva Longoria Parker, Jessica Alba, Nicky Hilton, Katherine Heigl and Miley Cyrus are fans of this CA shop. Check out shopharmonylane.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
9. 30% off all purchases on jimeale.comStars like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cameron Diaz are fans. Check out jimeale.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
10. 40% off all purchases on melindamariajewelry.comCelebs like Eva Longoria, Hayden Panetierre, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba and Miley Cyrus are fans of this jewelry designer. Check out melindamariajewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 40% off all purchases.
11. 20% off all regularly priced merchandise on masboutique.comThis L.A. shop carries up-and-coming designers like Cynthia Vincent, Fremont and Mike & Chris. Check out masboutique.com and use promo code Ramona from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases. Discount applicable to regular price merchandise.
12. 25% off all purchases on shoprumor.comThis L.A. boutique carries trendy items from lines like Gerard Darel, Gustto and Vita. Check out shoprumor.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
13. 15% off all purchases on shopstacia.comStar fans of this designer include Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore and Hillary Duff. Check out shopstacia.com and use promo code STYL09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 15% off all purchases.
14. 20% off all purchases on shopheist.comThis CA shop stocks its shelves with emerging designers like Helmut Lang, Isabel Marant, Rag & Bone. Check out shopheist.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
15. 30% off all purchases on cocosshoppe.comThis online shop carries eco-friendly lines like Burning Torch, Edun and Park Vogel. Check out cocosshoppe.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from April 24th until May 31st to receive 30% off all purchases.
16. Win one of 100 Paige Denim PackagesHow fun is this? Paige Denim is releasing its Bright Pair collection of signature skinny jeans and cute, sexy shorts in the same six vivid hues as OPI’s newest nail lacquers. It’s an easy way to add a splash of color to your spring wardrobe as well as your hands and toes. Paige giveaway package includes one pair of OPI/Paige Jeans and a set of six nail polishes. Contest begins on April 24th and entry deadline is May 15, 5pm PST. Only the first 100 entries will receive the giveaway package. One entry per person. Enter giveaway by emailing BrightPair@paigeusa.com. Winners will be notified via email by May 22 to confirm details. Paige Denim will pay for ground shipping within the continental United States only. Offer is non-transferable. No cash value. Cost of package cannot be applied to any other products.
17. Win one of 10 Jeevice sunglasses plus 25% off all purchases on jeevice.com.Stars like Anne Hathaway, Madonna, Katherine Heigl and Lindsay Lohan are fans. Check out jeevice.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st. and use promo code INSTYLE09 to receive 25% off all purchases.
18. Win a RCA Small Wonder HD Video CameraCapture memories with the Small Wonder HD video camera from RCA. With its convenient sharing functionality, you can edit and share videos online or via e-mail with ease. This also includes a set of Surface camcorder and digital camera cleaning kit-a gadget cleaning solution. Check out rca.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
19. Win one of 40 Gift Packs from JK Soul SaltsCelebs like Reese Witherspoon and Brooke Sheilds are fans. Check out jksoulsalts.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
20. Win one of 100 Pomades from Product plus 25 % off all purchases on thenameisproduct.comCheck out thenameisproduct.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
21. Win one of five pairs of Heatherette shoes from kathrynkerrigan.comCheck out kathrynkerrigan.com for a chance to win from April 24th until May 31st.
22. Free Detox Duo set with any purchase on mdskincare.comN.Y.C. dermatologist Dennis Gross just expanded his MD Skincare line to include five organic products for the body. The new releases also contain buzzed-about chelator molecules, which neutralize heavy metals in tap water that can contribute to tissue inflammation and aging. Purchase anything on mdskincare.com and use promo code INSTYLE from April 21st until July 31st to receive a free Detox Duo set with any purchase on mdskincare.com.
