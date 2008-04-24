Esthetician Natalie Cupid, of New York's Sundara salon, recommends the following tips to prepare for an airbrush tan: Shower and exfoliate with a sugar scrub the night before the session and shave if necessary. The day of your tan, do not apply moisturizer, sunscreen, lotion, deodorant, perfume or any other product-skin needs to be clean to ensure proper absorption of the mist solution. Wear dark, loose fitting clothing. And plan to avoid water or exercise for at least eight hours after your treatment.

This will help you get the most from your tan, which should last about five days.



