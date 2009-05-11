Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May 4-10
1. Blair Goes Blond?Leighton Meester, "InStyle Hair" cover girl, revealed to us that she was "really a blond." A week before the issue hit newsstands, Meester lightened her locks at Byron amp Tracy Salon in Beverly Hills. "Leighton had to return to her natural hair color for her role in an upcoming movie," says her stylist, Charles Baker Strahan. No word on whether B's mane will also lighten up, but we think it's safe to say the signature headbands are staying.
Love Blair's Headbands?
For more gossip on Meester pick up InStyle Hair-on newsstands now.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Reese Witherspoon has the comfy-chic look down to a tee. So how does she keep it cool when the weather warms up? Pack up your skinny jeans and opt for baggy, distressed styles. Roll up the hems and wear them with gladiators for star-inspired instant style.
Jeans, Current/Elliott, $245; buy online now at net-a-porter.com.
Sandals, Sam Edelman, $105; buy online now at piperlime.com.
-Amy Barton
On the coattails of becoming Time magazine's most influential designer, this week marks the launch of Stella McCartney's exclusive summer designs for Net-a-porter.com. The 23-piece capsule collection includes fuss-free dresses, linen suiting and must-have accessories, including pieces under $500!.
Stella's exclusive collection, $185 - $2,495; visit net-a-porter.com.
Stella McCartney talking about her style and design philosophy.
-Betony Toht
Burberry has the answer to rainy day blues in its chunky floral jewelry collection that just hit stores. On the catwalk, the beautifully sculpted pieces were layered over ombre trenches and oversized cardigans, but they'll look equally eye-catching with a bare, warm-weather dress.
Floral jewelry collection, $195-$1,995; buy online now at burberry.com.
-Betony Toht
5. Posh Strips Down for Emporio ArmaniWhen Victoria Beckham unveiled a 20-foot banner featuring her latest Emporio Armani underwear ad at Macy's in New York City, she admitted it wasn't until she signed on to be the face of the campaign that she started hitting the gym on a regular basis. "If I'm going to stand there in my knickers and bra, I want to look as good as I can," she told Entertainment Tonight. Her main form of exercise? Running "about 4 to 5 miles every day."
-Bronwyn Barnes
