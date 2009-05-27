Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May 25-31
-
1. Vote Now For Your Favorite DesignerLet your fashion voice be heard! The Council of Fashion Designers of America just announced they will give out a Popular Vote trophy at their annual awards ceremony on June 15th. Pick your favorite from a list of 100 designers, including veterans like Diane Von Furstenberg and up-and-comers like Michelle Obama-favorite, Jason Wu. "Anyone can win this," said Steven Kolb, CFDA's Executive Director, "we are so pleased [to] bring the voice of the people to the Awards."
Vote now through June 9th and you'll be entered to win two tickets to a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
-Joyann King
-
2. Get Bella's New Moon LookSpoiler alert! Sexy new photos from the set of New Moon featuring a jean-clad Bella and shirtless Edward were released yesterday. In an effort to save Edward's life, Bella frantically makes her way through Italy in a casual outfit and sneaks-perfectly cozy for their sweet reunion. Get her look now before it ends up on eBay like her sold-out Billabong jacket.
Get Bella's Style:
•Shoes, Keds, $30; at Nordstrom.com.
•Jeans, J Brand, $158; at Barneys.com.
•Shirt, similar style from American Eagle Outfitters, $20; at ae.com
-Joyann King
-
3. Estelle Supports Safe Sex… and Shoes!British RampB star Estelle, along with Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese and Cindy Lauper, has designed a new t-shirt in support of HampM's Fashion Against Aids. Estelle says her design "reminds you to be under no illusions about sex and don't take safety for granted." Also an aspiring shoe designer (she tells us her line may be called "C'est Moi"), the glam singer says her summer must-have is a great pair of flats "from Tory Burch, YSL or even Target!"
The Fashion Against Aids collection is available at HampM stores nationwide starting June 28th.
-Joyann King
-
4. Halle Brings Back the PixieIt was her sassy pixie cut (and, okay, Oscar-winning role) that first catapulted Halle Berry into the international spotlight, and now the star is reviving her signature look. “Halle recently decided to go back to her choppy, messy crop,” says L.A. Salon owner Andy Lecompte, who regularly works with the actress. “We started in that direction a few months ago when her hair was about mid-chest length, and kept going shorter each visit.” The classic style shows off Berry’s long neck and beautiful features while still remaining modern, feminine, and carefree. “It was a stunning cut before,” Lecompte says. “But with added volume and softer edges, this one has a fresh new take.”
Debating a cropped cut yourself? Try on Halle’s hair at instyle.com/makeover.
-
5. Burberry Sandals for $125New York City's Mayor Bloomberg has declared today Burberry Day in Manhattan, welcoming the British brand with the addition of a fancy new sign to the city's skyline, which will be lit tonight (May 28th) during a ceremony hosted by Burberry's Creative Director, Christopher Bailey. Show your love for Burberry all summer long in these perfectly-priced T-strap jellies (left, $125; at net-a-porter.com).
-Joyann King
-
6. Christian Louboutins Majorly Marked-DownRemember those gorgeous peep-toe pumps with the unmistakable red soles you were eyeing a few months ago-the ones you knew you would wear with everything, but just couldn't afford the splurge? Well now you can be glad you waited. An amazing new selection of Christian Louboutin shoes will be 40 percent off starting tomorrow (May 28th) at Outnet.com. Pencil it in your planner and confirm your European shoe size now-these shoes are sure to move fast.
Never miss a sale-sign up for email alerts at Outnet.com.
-Joyann King
-
7. Bargain Shopping: Two New Chic & Savvy Lines To LoveWith statement necklaces for $8 and perfect sundresses under $25, it’s hard to find a reason NOT to shop at Forever 21. You can add a couple more reasons to the list: the trendy mega-chain has just launched two new collections for spring. Love 21 (left) is a sophisticated contemporary line geared to the polished working woman, and Faith 21 (right) is a new plus-sized line that appeals to curvier girls who with major fashion flare. Best of all, both lines stay true to Forever 21's recession-friendly mantra-great style at unbeatable prices.
Shop both collections now at forever21.com.
-Joyann King
-
8. Kate Hudson's New HueHollywood's quintessential golden girl recently took a trip to the dark side, debuting brunette strands for her upcoming role in The Killer Inside Me. "It's a deeper color that still looks soft around the face," says Hudson's longtime colorist Negin Zand, who created the hue using a single process and semi-permanent dye. Thinking of trying a similar shade? "Ask your stylist for a gold-flecked, medium brown that will suit even fair skin complexions like Hudson's," Zand says. And don't forget to protect hair afterwards. "Wash strands every other day with a color-treated shampoo to avoid fading," Zand says. "It'll enhance your tone and shield it from the sun."
Try L'Oreal Professional Artec shampoo and conditioner in Walnut, $17 each at haircareusa.com.
-Roopika Malhotra
