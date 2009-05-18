Memorial Day is right around the corner which means you've only got moments left to get your summer swimsuit. The must-have bikinis? Vibrant colors, ruffles and mini-floral prints. "Girls are going after sexy, flirty suits with a retro flair," says Shopbop.com's Fashion Director, Kate Ciepluch. "Styles from Zimmerman (left), Mara Hoffman and Kushcush are selling like crazy."



-Joyann King