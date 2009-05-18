Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May 18-24
-
1. Is Khaki the New Black?For the third installment of Gap Design Editions, hipster-favorite Alexander Wang, Brooklyn-based babes, Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai of Vena Cava and hat-extraordinaire Albertus Swanepoel were tapped to add some cool-factor to a classic American staple – khakis. The new collection includes floppy hats, a printed zip-front dress and a moto-style jacket. Thanks to Gap's wear-anywhere casualness and wallet-friendly prices, these hot designers just put khaki back on the map.
Mark your calendars now-the new Gap Design Editions collection debuts June 16th at Gap stores and at gap.com.
-Joyann King
-
2. New Dior Film Stars A Handbag (And Marion Cotillard Too)Dior's new short film, "The Lady Noire Affair", directed by Oscar-winner Olivier Dahan and starring the sensational Marion Cotillard isn't lacking Hollywood power, but we couldn't take our eyes off the real star-her handbag! A suspense story that would make Alfred Hitchcock proud, the film follows the femme fatale through a dangerous police investigation, but leaves us wondering what she is hiding in her Lady Dior.
Watch the film now at ladydior.com.
Lady Dior handbag, $1,950; visit dior.com for stores.
-Joyann King
-
3. Louis Vuitton on TwitterIf you thought Twitter was anything but chic, think again-Louis Vuitton just started tweeting! Don't expect the dirt on Marc Jacob's baby news, but you can follow in hopes of getting insider celeb sightings, product launches and private-event updates. Clearly embracing the power of the internet, the French brand is also selling an exclusive bag, the Totally Monogram Tote (left), on their website through June 1st. The chic logo bag comes in three sizes and, if we had to guess, a special place for your Blackberry.
Get Louis Vuitton updates now at twitter.com/louisvuitton_us.
-Joyann King
-
4. Best-Selling BikinisMemorial Day is right around the corner which means you've only got moments left to get your summer swimsuit. The must-have bikinis? Vibrant colors, ruffles and mini-floral prints. "Girls are going after sexy, flirty suits with a retro flair," says Shopbop.com's Fashion Director, Kate Ciepluch. "Styles from Zimmerman (left), Mara Hoffman and Kushcush are selling like crazy."
See all of Shopbop.com's best-selling swimsuits at instyle.com/shopping.
Get it before the weekend! Buy before 11:00 AM EST to guarantee on-time delivery.
-Joyann King
-
5. Free Blow-Outs from KérastaseThe best things in life really are free, and Kérastase Paris is proving it. For one day only (May 20th), clients visiting participating salons will receive a complimentary conditioning treatment-a favorite of Ashlee Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson-followed by professional styling, with no purchase necessary. Lucky guests of the Mark Garrison Salon in New York City, Maxine Salon in Chicago, and Joseph Cozza Salon in San Francisco will even be treated to VIP service, including a red carpet entrance and refreshments. Just print out the invite and bring it with you to receive your gift, valued at over $100. Talk about a good hair day!
Print the invite now at kerastase.com.
Can't make it to the salon? Check out Kérastase's makeover blog and try products at home.
-Roopika Malhotra
-
6. 3.1 Phillip Lim Launches SwimNow you can add one more thing to your list of must-haves from 3.1 Phillip Lim-swimsuits! Lim's sexy, but never showy, downtown aesthetic is perfectly translated into three cool-girl styles: a one-piece bandeau, a string bikini and a plunging, patchwork one-piece with cross back straps. If Lim's cult following is any clue, you'll want to move fast-the wait-list is about to be full effect.
3.1 Phillip Lim swimwear, $225-$250; visit 31philliplim.com for stores.
-Joyann King
-
7. A Peek Inside Real Womens' ClosetsJ. Crew's little sister label Madewell understands that stylish women rarely wear one designer head-to-toe and, better yet, they don't want you too! To get your creative juices flowing, they are introducing a new section to their site, My Madewell, where real women mix Madewell with their own favorite pieces for completely personal looks. Besides attainable outfit inspiration, My Madewell offers styling tips and a glimpse into the iPods, bookshelves and passports of the chosen style setters. It's sorta like peeking in your best friend's closet for new ideas, except now you have more closets to raid.
Get inspired now-visit madewell1937.com.
-Joyann King
-
8. Tasteful Online Invites!Remember the good ole days when invitations came by mail and were pretty to look at? Unfortunately that thoughtful process has been replaced with impersonal online invitations clogging your inbox. But now thanks to PaperlessPost.com, traditional correspondence might still have a chance in the digital age. Users can send chic, personalized invites and announcements via email and manage guest's replies without the clutter associated with better-known invitation sites. Besides adding a classy element to your event, just think of the paper you'll save! Chic, thoughtful and green-Miss Porter's would certainly approve.
For more information, visit paperlesspost.com.
-Joyann King
