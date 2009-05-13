Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
May 11-17
-
1. Bikini Shopping Made EasyTankini, monokini, one-piece, two-piece? Shopping for swimwear is stressful enough without worrying about staying on-trend. Luckily, Sports Illustrated cover girl Bar Rafaeli paired up with Hurley to design an ultra-soft, ultra-simple little black bikini. "It has good support, it's adjustable, it dries quickly," says the supermodel, "and it's black-timeless and sexy for any age or style." Which means-no need to swimsuit shop for seasons to come!.
Little Black Bikini, $120; buy online now at hurley.com.
-Betony Toht
-
2. Robert Pattinson's Latest ObsessionThe hunky Twilight vampire has been bitten by a sharp-toothed trend: On a recent photo shoot, the actor spotted a shark tooth necklace and asked where he could buy one. "We sent over some pieces [for the shoot], but we knew that Robert didn't wear much bling," says Finn Jewelry's Candace Pool, who tells us the designer of the incisor "freaked out when she heard how much he liked the necklace." Pattinson opted for the 18-carat gold charm on a leather cord-the same style owned by Brad Pitt and Liev Schreiber.
Large Mako shark tooth necklace, $975; visit finnjewelry.com for stores.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. Michelle Obama: The BookShe's been in the White House for just over 100 days, but Michelle Obama has already cemented her status as a fashion icon. Need proof? Two First Lady style manuals have already hit the shelves: Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion by Mandi Norwood and Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style from the editors of Fashion Week Daily. While both books are stocked with gorgeous photos, Norwood's tome goes further and breaks down Mrs. Obama's sophisticated fashion sense into easy-to-emulate tips: learn how to soften up a stark suit (brooches!), mix vibrant hues (stay in the same color family) and make the most of your height (it's all about posture).
Michelle Style: Celebrating the First Lady of Fashion, $19.99; buy online now at amazon.com.
Michelle Obama: 100 Days of Style, $6.50; buy online now at fashionweekdaily.com.
-Betony Toht
-
4. The Thought That CountsVacation season is around the corner—this year, stockpile your hostess gifts ahead of time. With their online selection of perfect presents, Manhattan retailer Kirna Zabete provides dozens of unique alternatives to a ho-hum bottle of wine. From screenprint animal pillows (perfect for households with small fry) to fun-starting conversation cards, you are bound to find the perfect pal-pleaser (not to mention, score an invitation for a return visit!). Take it from the shop's expert owners, "Life is a risk. Don't show up empty handed."
Shop now-visit kirnazabete.com.
-Betony Toht
-
5. Dress Your Kids Like Model CitizensLemlem means "to bloom" in Ethiopia's Amharic language, so it's no wonder supermodel Liya Kebede chose the name for her budding line of handmade kid's clothing. Founded to help preserve the weaving industry in her native country, the collection is now available through J. Crew's Crewcuts shop. Pick up an heirloom-quality smocked dress or embroidered pullover for your own little sprout.
Dress, Lemlem, $175; at jcrew.com.
-Betony Toht
-
6. We're Mad About… TortoiseClassic gold and brown tortoise is the perfect thing to warm up a drab transitional wardrobe. Pick up a piece in light-catching Lucite or shining patent for an instant accessories upgrade!
Bracelets, Blu Bijoux, $16 each; buy online now at maxandchloe.com.
Sandals, Casadei, $450; buy online now at endless.com.
Ring, Ringseclectic, $130; buy online now at netaporter.com.
Sunglasses, Ray-Ban, $130; buy online now at netaporter.com.
-Betony Toht
