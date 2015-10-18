Why Matching Your Shoe to Your Outfit Is a Genius Runway Styling Trick

We've all been there: getting dressed in the morning or for a hot date and having the outfit but not the right accessories to go with. Well, we noticed a nifty stylist trick to emerge from the fall/winter 2015 runways, which is to literally match your shoe print to your outfit.
We spotted the look at Simone Rocha, Temperley London, Antonio Berardi and Christopher Kane (above, left to right) and delighted in its playful attitude. Bonus: This trick is also extremely flattering as it draws the eye downward for a leg-lengthening effect.
While you might be thinking it'll be tough to nail the exact prints of, say, a new multi-print shift dress, bring the runway look to real life with this easy tip: choose classic patterns you already own, like a stripe or leopard print, and style it from head to toe. Read on for more styling pointers on how to pull off this look.
-
1. Stripes
For those hesitant to match head-to-toe completely, ease into the look with a printed skirt broken up with solid black.
Shop the combo: Ohne Titel skirt, $169; intermixonline.com. Seychelles sandal, $95; amazon.com.
-
2. Leopard Print
Another option is sticking with prints in the same color family. Leopard print can come in yellow-hued or orange-hued shades, so pay attention to which your piece falls under. Also key: If you're going to wear a dress with an all-over print, balance the look with a more delicate shoe style.
Shop the combo: Warehouse dress, $82; warehouse.andotherbrands.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $345; bluefly.com.
-
3. Houndstooth
If versatility is your thing, then choose prints in black and whites. The key is to find shoes that feature only a portion of the desired print (versus all over) to avoid looking costume-y.
Shop the combo: Michael Michael Kors dress, $165; yoox.com. Jon Josef slipper loafers, $198; bluefly.com.
-
4. Snakeskin
Color-block dress panels can help break up the print, but go wild with an all-over printed shoe.
Shop the combo: Carven dress, $420; avenue32.com. Tory Burch pump, $350; toryburch.com.
-
5. Polka Dot
Here's proof that even an imperfect match can play nicely together as long as they share the same colors and their prints are similar in scale.
Shop the combo: Tanya Taylor skirt, $475; nordstrom.com. Manolo Blahnik, $645; bergdorfgoodman.com.