Let These Iconic Mary Tyler Moore Looks Inspire Your 9-to-5 Style

She turned the world on with her smile and proved to women everywhere that yes, you can pull off a beret after 30.
But there’s another major reason I’ve loved Mary Tyler Moore—or rather her alter ego, Mary Richards—since I was a little girl watching TV Land re-runs on repeat: her style is impeccable.
I can’t think of any other TV legend that's nailed the effortless nonchalance of the ‘70s better than MTM, in her peacoat, bell bottomed, stacked heel glory. As the upbeat producer and full-time wrangler for the fictional Six O’Clock News on her legendary (and very real) Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mary ran the show in chic outfit after chic outfit—all with just the right amount of polish and panache.
To this day, whenever I can't find something to wear to work, I think, What Would Mary Do? Mary wouldn’t slip on leggings as pants, or ripped jeans for a big meeting. She always showed up and dressed up, rotating 10 or so closet classics that could just as easily be worn today. Believe me, I have—and wear—them all too.
So today, on the one-year anniversary of Mary Tyler Moore’s passing, we’re paying homage to the genius 9-to-5 fashion icon who showed us how far a great girl-boss wardrobe can go. Scroll down to see the best of the late actress's trademark pieces.
-
The Classic Trench
For MTM, a khaki trench was a newsroom staple that has true sartorial staying power.
-
The Tailored Blazer
Layered over a printed button up, Mary’s go-to brown blazer looks like something out of Alessandro Michele’s spring Gucci collection.
-
The Ribbed Turtleneck
In navy, black, or a bright, her collection of ribbed turtles were eternally chic, tucked into either a pencil skirt or high-waisted flares.
-
The Belted Shift
A nipped-in shift in a cheery hue was a 9-5 fave that kept her looking pulled together, regardless of any Six O’Clock News chaos.
-
The Plaid Skirt
Every so often, she’d swap out her streamlined pencil skirt for something more fun. This plaid, pleated A-line was perfection, especially with a patent leather belt.
-
The Monochromatic Look
This head-to-toe heather gray ensemble was minimalist yet still soft and feminine.
-
The Mod Suit
Yes, she works in an office, but you'd never catch Mary in something boxy or overly buttoned up. Whenever she went tailored, it was always with fluid fabrics, easy jackets, and sleek wide legs trousers.
-
The Checkered Two-Piece
You gotta respect her street style. A printed yellow suit made a sunny statement on the streets of Minneapolis.
-
The Printed Scarf
Mary’s signature silk scarves helped soften her white Oxford and blazer combo.
-
The Blue Beret
Has a beret ever been so iconic? When Mary tossed her hat in the show’s opening credits, women everywhere ran out to get their own versions of the adorable topper.