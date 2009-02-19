Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Urban Safari Sponsored by Martin + Osa
1. Must-Have TangerineSilk halter top in Persimmon Orange.
Eva straight leg pant in Dune Khaki.
Long hammered coin necklace in Gold.
Minx soma convertible tote.
The Gina wedge in Mink.
www.martinandosa.com
2. Hammered MetalsShort hammered coin necklace in Gold.
www.martinandosa.com
3. Buttery Soft SuedeSuede jacket in Beige.
Rainstorm print pleated silk tee in Ebony Black.
Cardigan sweater in Ebony Black.
Tennis short in Winter Stone.
Jersey scarf in Ebony Black.
Ray-Ban square-lens Metal Aviator in Gold.
The Breanne flip flop in Black.
www.martinandosa.com
4. Silk UtilitySafari dress in Suffolk Olive.
Essential scoop neck tee in Optic White.
Long + lean cardigan sweater in Flight Olive.
Ray-Ban Caravan Square Metal Aviator in Gold.
The Gina wedge in Mink.
www.martinandosa.com
5. The Classic Makes a ComebackRay-Ban Large Metal Aviator in Gold.
www.martinandosa.com
6. The Perfect Slim CargoSlim fit cargo pant in Headland Olive.
Pleated silk tee in Quarry Stone.
Cashmere silk v-neck cardigan sweater in Quarry Stone.
Linen ombre scarf in Seaside Stone.
Short hammered coin necklace in Gold.
Brass ring belt in Tan.
The Gina wedge in Chestnut.
www.martinandosa.com
7. Complete the LookThe Gina wedge in Chestnut.
www.martinandosa.com
8. Adventure-readyCamp pocket skirt in cotton with slight stretch.
www.martinandosa.com
