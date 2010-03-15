Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Marquise
-
1. Neil LaneThe name for this cut comes from 18th-century Versailles, where courtiers wore ship-shaped rings as a sign of their rank. Today the marquise can be set vertically, like Victoria Beckham wears, or sailing across the finger, as Catherine Zeta-Jones's horizontally set, 10-carat marquise does.
5-carat marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Neil Lane, $175,000; neillanejewelry.com.
-
2. Bulgari11.17-carat marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Bulgari, price upon request; 800-285-4274.
-
3. Tiffany & Co.2.39-carat marquise-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $75,500; 800-526-0649.
-
4. Tiffany & Co.Marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Tiffany & Co., $50,500; 212-526-0649.
-
5. Ritani.75-carat bezel-set diamond, bezel-set blue sapphires and micropave diamonds in platinum, Ritani, price upon request; ritani.com.
-
6. Jack KelegeMarquise-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Jack Kelege, price upon request; jackkelege.com.
-
7. Marquise3.3-carat marquise-cut diamond in platinum, Fred Leighton, $65,000; 212-288-1872.
-
8. Suzanne Felsen1.16-total-carat-weight marquise-cut diamonds in platinum, Suzanne Felsen, $10,500; 310-315-1972.
1 of 8
