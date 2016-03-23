See the Marimekko for Target Lookbook

Just a few weeks ago, Target announced its latest design partnership with Finnish house Marimekko, and now the full lookbook has been released (the collection goes on sale April 17). The 200-plus piece collection of womenswear, childrenswear, home, outdoor accessories, and furniture is spring-ready in the best of ways, boasting bold colors and patterns that Marimekko has come to be known for.
And with most of the pieces ringing in under $50 (above: Bikini top, $20. Bikini bottom, $20. Scarf, $17), there is no need to feel guilty about picking up more than just one swimsuit—ok, we might just buy them all. Expect this collection to sell out stat!
1. Marimekko for Target
Tunic, $27. Hat, $17.
2. Marimekko for Target
On left: Coverup, $27. Palazzo Pants, $30. Hat, $17. On right: Sleeveless dress, $27. Legging, $25. Scarf, $17. Tote, $20.
3. Marimekko for Target
Cover up, $35.
4. Marimekko for Target
Dress, $35.
5. Marimekko for Target
Cover up, $30.
6. Marimekko for Target
Bikini top, $20. Bikini bottom, $20. Hat, $17.
7. Marimekko for Target
Top, $20. Shorts, $20. Tote, $20.
8. Marimekko for Target
Swimsuit, $20. Legging, $25. Body board, $35.