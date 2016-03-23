See the Marimekko for Target Lookbook

Just a few weeks ago, Target announced its latest design partnership with Finnish house Marimekko, and now the full lookbook has been released (the collection goes on sale April 17). The 200-plus piece collection of womenswear, childrenswear, home, outdoor accessories, and furniture is spring-ready in the best of ways, boasting bold colors and patterns that Marimekko has come to be known for.

RELATED: Shop the Best Spring Fashion Finds Under $100

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

And with most of the pieces ringing in under $50 (above: Bikini top, $20. Bikini bottom, $20. Scarf, $17), there is no need to feel guilty about picking up more than just one swimsuit—ok, we might just buy them all. Expect this collection to sell out stat!