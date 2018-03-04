Of Course, Marie Kondo's First Fashion Collab Is All About Organizing

When professional declutterer Marie Kondo released her hit book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up in 2011 ($10; amazon.com), it turned the simple act of possession purging into an international phenomenon. Unfamiliar with her revered methods? Here’s the gist in 3 easy steps:

VIDEO: Desk Decluttering With Marie Kondo

1. Go through every single item in your house and throw out whatever does not “spark joy.”

2. Organize what’s left in closets and drawers so it is accessible yet out of sight.

3. Buy an adorable leather storage caddy to sort small goods in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Okay, technically we made that last one up, but we think Kondo would approve. Starting today, the tidying guru is making it even more appealing to keep your stuff organized with the debut of her first foray into fashion: a selection of clean-lined cases with nest-able containers.

Created in collaboration with ethically conscious label, Cuyana (who, with the tagline “fewer, better things” fits right in with Life Changing’s credo), the compact styles are available in three soothing color combinations named for the happy feelings—joy, love, and fun—inspired by an orderly life… or, at least, an cute little box-sized way to fake it.

