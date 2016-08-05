10 Style Lessons You Can Learn from Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad Promo Tour

Any time there's a new movie, its stars are paraded from one red carpet to the next in the weeks—and sometimes months—leading up to the release date. And while all of that makes for excellent sartorial eye candy, very few promo tour looks have us sit up and take notice. Margot Robbie is the rare exception.
The 26-year-old Australian blonde beauty was cast to play the buzziest supervillain—Harley Quinn (also the number one most popular Halloween costume last year, FYI)—in the buzziest blockbuster of the summer: Suicide Squad. And just like that, Robbie has become the buzziest star around. And even though she saved the mallet, Joker-esque grin, and dip-dyed pigtails for the screen, her stellar streak of off-screen looks have proven to be as equally memorable—the work of one of Hollywood's most powerful, Kate Young.
The brilliant thing about her promo tour is that it's consistently great without falling into a predictable trap. She'll take a utilitarian turn in a cargo-inspired dress and combat boots one day, then switch gears and channel her inner bohemian with a '70s-inspired peasant blouse the next, and then seamlessly end with a string of modern, minimalist looks in a sleek monochrome color palette. It's just all so good. She's this fashion unicorn. Literally. We mean that in the most literal sense— she wore a sequined unicorn Alexander McQueen gown to the world premiere that achieved elegance, glamour, and whimsy in one fell swoop.
Now that she's a red carpet fixture, it's becoming increasingly hard to remember that Robbie was new to the scene just three years ago with her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street. What's a red carpet without Robbie? Hopefully, we won't have to find out anytime soon. What we can find out is how to apply her effortless, yet unpredictable style IRL. Keep scrolling to study up on 10 fashion lessons from Margot so that you, too, can slay every time you step out.
1. Inverse Colors
The new cool-girl way to color-block: teeny-tiny floral prints against inversed color backgrounds for a "mixed-print" effect that feels fresh. Hers might be a dress (courtesy of Altuzarra), but the idea is one and the same—apply the concept to separates to get the look.
2. Go Girly (But Don't Overdo It)
Ruffles and florals can err on too-sweet territory. Combat the cloy with a harsh color contrast through piping, a structured chain-strap, and teetering T-strap platforms. The effect? An arty eccentric cool that would make Gucci's Alessandro Michele so very proud.
3. Pick a Statement Piece
Build your outfit around one major piece, like Robbie's floral-print lace-up skirt, by fading everything else into background. Still, a little pop of color never hurt anyone.
4. Tap Your Wild Side
Do away with the leopard print or python and instead, unleash unbridled ferocity with a tiger motif, a la Robbie in her Gucci gown at the European premiere of Suicide Squad. A ladylike silhouette and minimal pairings will keep your look from straying too far into fantasyland.
5. Elevate Pajama Dressing
Wearing pajamas out in public has been a trend for several seasons now. And we get it—there's something so deliciously louche about boudoir dressing. The easiest and chicest way to bring your bedroom behavior out onto the streets? Topping a silky LBD with a ground-grazing salmon kimono-style robe. Leave it open to flash some leg with every stride.
6. Rely on a Fail-Safe LBD (But with a Twist)
The power of a little black dress knows no bounds. But instead of reaching for your standard-issue LBD, lock down a statement-making entrance with one that packs on the trends—cold-shoulders! ruffles! bell sleeves! (Her dress is by Elie Saab.)
7. Modernize Your Inner Boho
You, like Robbie, adore the boho-chic look, but to avoid being mistaken for a '70s film extra, it's important to bring relevancy with modern-day pairings, like straight-leg denim (expertly cuffed to reveal ankles), a substantial round cross-body, and ankle-strap sandals.
8. Be a Unicorn
Yes, we mean that in the most literal sense. Embrace the fantastical creature to send a message about how special you are, but do it with high-shine glamour and elegance, like Robbie's sequined Alexander McQueen headline-making dress (and not, say, a fuzzy white onesie).
9. Experiment with New Silhouettes in Classic Prints
Step out of your comfort zone and try new silos and shapes, like a handkerchief hem, billowing bell sleeves, and a clavicle-baring top (see: Robbie's Rosetta Getty dress), but make sure it's anchored with a classic print, like stripes, and an equally classic color palette.
10. Adhere to Utilitarianism
Strip away the frills, prints, and superfluous finishes, and instead, toughen up with a utiliarian-inspired dress, like Robbie's off-shoulder Monse number crafted from khaki gabardine, and lace-up combat boots. No one's going to mess with you.