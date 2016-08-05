10 Style Lessons You Can Learn from Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad Promo Tour

Any time there's a new movie, its stars are paraded from one red carpet to the next in the weeks—and sometimes months—leading up to the release date. And while all of that makes for excellent sartorial eye candy, very few promo tour looks have us sit up and take notice. Margot Robbie is the rare exception.

The 26-year-old Australian blonde beauty was cast to play the buzziest supervillain—Harley Quinn (also the number one most popular Halloween costume last year, FYI)—in the buzziest blockbuster of the summer: Suicide Squad. And just like that, Robbie has become the buzziest star around. And even though she saved the mallet, Joker-esque grin, and dip-dyed pigtails for the screen, her stellar streak of off-screen looks have proven to be as equally memorable—the work of one of Hollywood's most powerful, Kate Young.

The brilliant thing about her promo tour is that it's consistently great without falling into a predictable trap. She'll take a utilitarian turn in a cargo-inspired dress and combat boots one day, then switch gears and channel her inner bohemian with a '70s-inspired peasant blouse the next, and then seamlessly end with a string of modern, minimalist looks in a sleek monochrome color palette. It's just all so good. She's this fashion unicorn. Literally. We mean that in the most literal sense— she wore a sequined unicorn Alexander McQueen gown to the world premiere that achieved elegance, glamour, and whimsy in one fell swoop.

Now that she's a red carpet fixture, it's becoming increasingly hard to remember that Robbie was new to the scene just three years ago with her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street. What's a red carpet without Robbie? Hopefully, we won't have to find out anytime soon. What we can find out is how to apply her effortless, yet unpredictable style IRL. Keep scrolling to study up on 10 fashion lessons from Margot so that you, too, can slay every time you step out.