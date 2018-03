"The most brilliant ideas are often the simplest," says professional organizer Lisa Adams . For her, the embodiment of this rule is a Robern mirrored cabinet with cold storage. "Half the mirrored cabinet is kept at a refrigerator-like temperature, changing the way that we can use the bathroom for storage," she says. "Cold storage can effectively increase the life of high-end cosmetics, maintain the quality of medicine, or just keep chilled drinks close at hand. Imagine being able to sooth puffy eyes with toner or cucumber slices at the perfect temperature as soon as you awake."GET MORE INFORMATION: robern.com