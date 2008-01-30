Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
MARCH DEALS & STEALS
1. Win a $500 gift certificate to intermixonline.comThis trendy boutique chain carries a range of established and emerging designers like Chloe, McQ by Alexander McQueen and Josh Goot. Check out intermixonline.com for a chance to win from February 15th until March 31st.
2. Win one of fifty $25 gift cards to smashingdarling.comOwners Julie Rorrer and Trish Ginter have stocked this indie marketplace with an impressive assortment of unique pieces from a collection of lesser known designers. For a chance to win, check out smashingdarling.com from February 15th until March 31st.
3. Win one of 25 sets of Carita productsThis French company creates treatments (Ideal Hydratation Radiance Corrector Serum and the Continuous Moisturization Protective Skincare) to correct the effects of passing time while helping to protect the skin from the environmental factors that cause aging. For a chance to score this duo for yourself, check out caritadirect.com from February 15th until March 31st.
4. Win one of 25 Per-fekt Beauty setsCelebs like Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Hudson turn to these beauty must-haves to keep their skin in optimum condition. For a chance to score this set for yourself, check out perfektbeauty.com from February 15th until March 31st.
5. Win one of 200 SkinMilk Smoothies Shower GelsFormulated with a rich milk base, this sweet shower gel is a fresh and fruity way to pamper your skin. For a chance to win, check out skinmilk.net from February 15th until March 31st.
6. 25% off all purchases at ananascollection.comDesigner Jennifer Baum Lagdameo cleverly combines buttery-soft leathers with hardware made from nature-inspired materials. From cute clutches to large totes, these handbags are available in a range of rich colors and eccentric shapes. Check out ananascollection.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
7. 25% off all purchases at wrapables.comThis California boutique offers the latest in home furnishings and accents. From vibrant Jonathan Adler vases to graphic throw pillows, spruce up your home by checking out wrapables.com Receive 25% off your purchases with promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st.
8. 20% off all purchases at lisakline.comFashionistas and Hollywood stars like Liv Tyler, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Biel flock to this L.A. boutique for the latest from designers like Elijah, Madison Marcus and Miguelina. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st to receive 20% off your purchases at lisakline.com
9. 20% off all purchases at simplysoles.comThis Washington D.C. shop stocks its shelves with designers like Betteye Muller, Missoni and Tory Burch. A customer service queen, owner Kassie Rempel lets shoppers try on shoes and return them free of charge if unsatisfied. Pick up a pair today and check out simplysoles.com to receive 20% off your purchases with promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st.
10. 20% off all purchases at winknyc.comThis NYC boutique carries chic pieces from designers like Alisha Levine, Anna Corinna and Rebecca Minkoff. Keep an eye out for pieces exclusive to Wink! Receive 20% off your stylish finds at winknyc.com with promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st. Discount not not apply to merchandise on sale.
11. 30% off on all bags at lolli-reincarnation.comJessica Alba, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon are big fans of this New York City shop. Known for its reworked vintage pieces and colorful array of hand-cut, hand-sewn bags, a purchase in this store is truly one-of-a-kind. Check out lolli-reincarnation.com and receive 30% off on all bags. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st.
12. 25% off all purchases at eileenshields.comA former footwear designer for Donna Karan, Eileen Shields emerged and launched her own collection. Her celebrity clientele includes stars like Drew Barrymoore, Halle Berry and Eva Longoria. Slip into a pair of your own and check out eileenshields.com and receive 25% off your fabulous finds. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st.
13. 25% off all purchases at lyndiak.comCalifornia native and custom jewelry designer Lyndia Krausgrill truly loves creating one-of-a-kind pieces and counts celebs like Jordin Sparks and Audrina Patridge as fans. Receive 25% off your purchases with promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st at lyndiak.com
14. 25% off all purchases at footpetals.comHere's a stylish solution for your aching feet: Pair your favorite heel with Foot Petals. Desperate Housewives stars Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross are big fans. Check out footpetals.com and receive 25% off your purchases with promo code INSTYLE08 from February 15th to March 31st.
15. $150 off all OPUS productsThis audio system copies your favorite CD tunes onto its hard drive, storing your complete music library. Team it up with your Apple iPod to burn CDs and stream songs wirelessly from your your computer. Check out olive.us or call 1.877.BY.OLIVE and receive a $150 discount on all OPUS products when you use promo code 9D33EC637 from February 15th to March 31st.
