Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
March Deals & Steals
-
1. Colorful Ballet Flats for 20% Off!Yosi Samra’s easy, comfortable fold-ups come in a rainbow of metallics, like this pretty rose gold pair, and bold suede shades.
Leather flats, $44 after discount (originally $55); at yosisamra.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code Instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
2. Fragrant Candles for 20% Off!Agraria’s hand-cut crystal candles come in seven luxurious scents like Mediterranean jasmine and their signature bitter orange blend.
Vegetable-based wax candle, $60 after discount (originally $75); at agrariahome.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any Crystal Cane Perfume Candle. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
3. Dramatic Jewels for 20% Off!Save on Limite limited-edition accessories, including a clustered topaz ring, geometric ruby earrings, sapphire and diamond heart pendant and this dynamic diamond-studded cocktail ring.
.416-carat diamond and topaz ring in 18kt gold, $1,711.20 after discount (originally $2,139); at limite.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off select styles. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
4. Elegant Lingerie for 20% Off!Treat yourself to Julianna Rae’s jewel tone nightgowns, camis and tap pants.
Silk chemise, $133.60 after discount (originally $167); at juliannarae.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
5. Nature-Inspired Accessories for 20% Off!Add a whimsical flourish to your collection with Tryst’s delicate, handmade jewelry.
14kt gold plate necklace, $38.40 after discount (originally $48); at trystbykerry.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
6. Psychedelic Tee for 40% Off!Get an amazing discount on Three Dot’s California cool, ultra-soft scoopneck tee.
Polyester and cotton shirt, $52.80 after discount (originally $88); at shopthreedots.com.
DETAILS
Receive 40% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
7. Personalized Pendants for 20% Off!Wear your heart around your neck, like Katherine Heigl (mother of Naleigh!), with a custom Isabelle Grace engraved necklace.
Brushed silver charm with 22kt gold and silver star and gold cable chain, $184 after discount (originally $230); at isabellegracejewelry.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle20 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
8. Rejuvenating Lotions for 25% Off!Rehydrate and protect your digits with hand model Ellen Sirot’s premium line of ultra-rich creams.
Complete day cream, $22.50 after discount (originally $30); at handperfection.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
9. Edgy Rings for 20% Off!Rock Neunique’s bold black onyx ring or select one with a vibrant red camelian center stone.
Black onyx and 24kt gold plate ring, $92 after discount (originally $115); at neunique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
10. Plush Loungewear for 20% Off!Unwind at the end of the day with a fluffy robe and slipper combo from Nicer.
Chenille micro-fiber robe, $80 after discount (originally $99.99); at nicerwear.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle20 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
11. Bright Totes for 20% Off!Accent a basic black ensemble with Chinese Laundry’s neon pink and electric blue bags.
PVC hobo, $85.60 after discount (originally $107); at chineselaundrybags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
12. Luxurious Hostess Gifts for 20% Off!Upgrade any room instantly with Sabon’s home and bath products, like this opulent floral-scented reed diffuser.
White Blossom reed diffuser, $47.20 after discount (originally $59); at sabonnyc.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
13. Gorgeous Earrings for 20% Off!Roberta Chiarella's well-priced statement pieces, like these standout jade green danglers, add instant glamour to any outfit.
Resin and 22kt gold plate earrings, $46.40 after discount (originally $58); at robertachiarella.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code instyle20 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
14. Cozy Cashmere for 25% Off!Wrap yourself up in luxury with a stylish shrug or sophisticated knit duster from White + Warren.
Cashmere cocoon cardigan in denim heather, $123.75 after discount (originally $165), cashmere cable duster in linen, $187.50 after discount (originally $250); at whiteandwarren.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off either item. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
15. Designer Bags for 25% Off!Shop for high-end purses at discount prices on stefaniBags.com. Styles range from relaxed satchels, like this Botkier Venice bag, to edgier, studded clutches.
Lambskin Botkier satchel, $446.25 after discount (originally $595); at stefaniBags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
16. Artistic Accessories for 20% Off!Opt for the simple elegance of Maya Brenner Designs' delicate vermeil earrings—abstract renderings of falling leaves—or peruse the collection of letter necklaces, zodiac charms and fine jewels.
Gold vermeil earrings, $88 after discount (originally $110); at mayabrenner.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
17. Pleated Bag for 20% Off!Accent jeans and a blazer with Rampage’s feminine cinched and buckled purse.
Faux-leather bag with chain, $54.40 after discount (originally $68); at rampage.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code instyle10 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.
-
18. Win a Pür Minerals Gift SetEnter now through March for a chance to win a gift set from Pür Minerals.
Pür Minerals gift set, $150; at purminerals.com.
DETAILS
Visit purminerals.com for a chance to win one of ten gift sets. The sweepstakes starts February 8th until March 31st.
