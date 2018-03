Wear your heart around your neck, like Katherine Heigl (mother of Naleigh!), with a custom Isabelle Grace engraved necklace.Brushed silver charm with 22kt gold and silver star and gold cable chain, $184 after discount (originally $230); at isabellegracejewelry.com DETAILSReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle20 at checkout. Offer valid from February 8th until March 31st.