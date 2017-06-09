Here's a Male Romper Your Boyfriend Might Actually Wear (Probably to Embarrass You)

Remember when the male romper (otherwise known as the RompHim) was a novel idea, a fresh new concept that seemed far too ridiculous to be real? We were so young and naïve those days…

Not only is the male romper on its way to becoming a men’s fashion staple, it’s actually growing more and more outrageous with every iteration.

This once blew our minds:

But alas, the future had something far more unthinkable in mind: the male “party” romper. You see, it’s not simply a fun-loving male romper, it’s the kind of male romper that starts a conversation that extends beyond the topic of male rompers, into a whole new frontier of boundary-pushing fashion.

Behold, the new wave of male rompers, brought to you by Get on Fleek (each "party" romper is currently on sale for $80 and available for pre-order, if you’re so inclined):