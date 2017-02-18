8 Madewell Sale Items So Good, We'd Be Willing to Pay Full Price 

Not all sales are created equal, as is proven by the Madewell President's Day sale promotion. Included in their chic sale selections are tons of perfect-for-everyday items that are sure to enhance any wardrobe. Right now, when you shop the retailer's discounted finds, you'll get an extra 30 percent off the already marked down price. Time to get shopping!
-
1. Ryder Cuffed Beanie
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $25 (originally $40)
-
2. Gramercy Wide-Leg Pants
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $60 (originally $108)
-
3. Trevi Drapey Blazer
Take an additional extra 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $100 (originally $168)
-
4. brownstone side-button sweater
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $70 (originally $80)
-
5. The Octavia Tassel Sandal
Take an additional extra 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $120 (originally $158)
-
6. Lotus Swim Top
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at $106 (originally $146) | madewell.com
-
7. discus pendant necklace
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $35 (originally $38)
-
8. Westlight button-down shirt
Take an additional 30% off the sale price listed below at checkout.
Available at madewell.com | $65 (originally $80)