Madewell's New Lingerie Line Will Make You Happy

Can lingerie make you happy? Does it even have the power to do that? Um, YES—at least if Madewell has a say in the matter. Today marks the launch of the Madewell's first-ever intimates collection that's as uncomplicated and effortless as its denim. And tees. And outerwear. And basically everything else that the beloved American brand has to offer (which has us wondering: What took so long?).

Stripped free of superfluous frills or over-the-top padding, these easy bralettes and undies are basic, but in the best, chicest way possible—think: darling lace briefs, minimalist bralettes that feature subtle (yet sexy) sheer panels or a tiny central cut-out, and a palette that's neutral, but not boring (saffron yellow, rich navy, and dove gray).

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

“The team and I were having trouble finding minimalist bralettes and underwear that were made for everyday. We were looking for pieces that were high quality, uncomplicated and comfortable but still looked good. So we decided to make intimates that filled that void and matched Madewell’s approach to dressing,” says Madewell’s head designer Joyce Lee in a statement. “The collection is a little bit tomboy, a little bit sexy and—above all—feels amazing on. Our ultimate goal is to create pieces that are equally beautiful as they are functional."

Goal, blissfully achieved. Madewell Intimates (priced between $13 and $32) launches today at madewell.com, all Madewell stores (on Feb. 9, every store will host a launch party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where 10 percent of the proceeds purchased from the event will benefit Girls, Inc., a non-profit with the aim to inspire girls). Scroll through to shop a few of our favorites.

VIDEO: 7 Sizzling Lingerie Pieces for Big Busts