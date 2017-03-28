Everything You Need to Know About the LVMH Finalists

Only eight young designers remain in the running for LVMH’s (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE) prestigious prize.

An eclectic mix of established talent and bona fide up-and-comers, this year’s sartorial savants hail from all over (from the U.K. to Syria), and showcase an even broader range of creativity.

The designers, whose next hurdle involves showing their work to an industry-heavy jury (comprised of high-power names like Karl Lagerfeld, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, and Riccardo Tisci), will learn the contest’s verdict come June.

While we await the final results, here’s a brief roundup of LVMH’s final eight.

Yoon (Ambush)

Co-founded with her musician husband, Verbal, Ambush evolved from the Tokyo-based power couple’s 2002 design company. Initially specializing in album artwork for various artists, the company’s latest incarnation features unisex clothing and bold accessories.

Antonin Tron (Atlein)

Tron (whose resume includes consulting gigs with Balenciaga, Raf Simons, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton) launched French fashion house Atlein out of his apartment in 2016.

Cecilie Bahnsen

The Danish designer and former John Galliano intern has continually stood out at Copenhagen fashion week. Her eye-catching modern designs have appeared at Dover Street Market New York.

Maria Kazakova (Jahnkoy)

A self-proclaimed “multi disciplinary artist,” Kazakova’s menswear collection of sporty, out-of-the-box pieces (Jahnkoy) translates to “New Spirit Village.”

Molly Goddard

The London-based designer’s delicately crafted collection stretches tulle far beyond its previously imagined reach.

Kozaburo Akasaka (Kozaburo)

The Japanese menswear designer mines inspiration from the ‘90s street style of his native country.

Marine Serre

The French up-and-comer’s oeuvre is marked by her bold use of color and an unexpected tendency toward athletic design elements.

Nabil El-Nayal (Nabil Nayal)

A 2015 LVMH finalist, El-Nayal’s structured, feminine designs have been worn by myriad celebrities, including Jerry Hall.