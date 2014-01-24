Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Looks of the Week
-
1. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE At Delta’s pre-Grammys event, Julianne Hough proved that an all-black ensemble is never boring. She paired a sheer sleeveless crop top with high-waisted pants and added subtle pops of color with a metallic box clutch and two-toned Isabel Marant pumps.
-
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams looked pretty in blush pink (one of this season’s hottest colors) in a printed satin sweatshirt tucked into a matching skirt. Jennifer Fisher jewelry, black tights and booties rounded out her look.
-
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens struck a pose in an embellished forest green crop top and matching midi skirt, styling her look with tights and black pumps.
-
4. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish worked her curves at the RoboCop photo call in a cut-out Philip Armstrong LWD with sheer inserts, keeping her look minimalist with a set of earrings, a Graziela Gems ring, and nude pumps.
-
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE At the New York City premiere of Gimme Shelter, Vanessa Hudgens struck the right balance between elegance and sexiness in a black tulle Monique Lhuillier gown with a nude embellished slip underneath, accessorizing with a selection of delicate jewelry and a black Edie Parker box clutch.
-
6. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadWHAT SHE WORE Winstead got glam in a one-shoulder silver-and-white print asymmetric Osman dress, simply styling her look with a black Edie Parker box clutch and black strappy stilettos.
-
7. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson attended the premiere of Gimme Shelter in a contrasting two-toned body-hugging Antonio Berardi dress with geometric lines and sheer sleeves. Graziela Gems ear cuffs, an EF Collection black diamond ring, white box clutch and black pumps served as her accessories.
-
8. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel was spotted (literally) in a playful black Dolce & Gabbana frock sprinkled all over with white polka dots. Classic black pumps completed her look.
-
9. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts was also partial to a black-and-white color palette, styling her black cut-out Cushnie et Ochs top with a white A-line skirt and black Christian Louboutin heels.
-
10. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, Elizabeth Banks worked windowpane lines into her wardrobe with a black-and-white Tattersall jacquard Ralph Lauren sweater dress, pairing her look with an EF Collection ring, tights and over-the-knee boots.
-
11. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth knows how to jet-set in style, arriving at LAX in head-to-toe Dior, from her statement-making leather coat with lace sleeves, to her gray purse to her playfully embroidered pumps.
-
12. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon dressed for LA weather in a black sweater and a black-and-white printed skirt that she styled with black accessories and gold jewelry.
-
13. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a look by Blumarine: a sheer polka-dot top tucked into a white-and-black floral-and-butterfly print pencil skirt. She accessorized with a selection of gold jewelry and matching black-and-white T-strap Casadei heels.
-
14. Tilda SwintonWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel couture show in Paris, Tilda Swinton took the Western theme out of her Chanel's pre-fall look by stylishly pairing the star-spangled sweater and striped fringe wide-crop trousers with a knotted scarf, textured white tights and black-and-white pumps.
-
15. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Robbie knows the power of a strong outfit-making coat, topping off her LWD with a red-and-white paisley printed Giambattista Valli silk overcoat. She wore a gold Jacquie Aiche finger bracelet, and as for shoes, she stayed within the confines of her ensemble’s color palette with patent red Rupert Sanderson pumps.
-
16. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko delivered a strong Chanel look at the label’s couture show in Paris, tucking in a crisp buttoned-up shirt into a gray A-line skirt with pearl-accented bangles (on both wrists), a chained cross-body purse and ladylike T-strap pumps.
-
17. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams struck a pose at the Dior couture show in a belted knit oxblood top with matching oxblood leather pants. Her shoe of choice: Dior pumps with yellow piping.
-
18. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Producers Guild of America Awards, Lupita Nyong’o once again looked impeccable in a nude asymmetric Stella McCartney dress, styling her look with a matching snakeskin clutch, Jamie Wolf earrings and strappy Stella McCartney heels.
-
19. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes played bold in a Christian Dior design that boasted a sky blue metallic twisted peek-a-boo top with a white midi pencil. Irene Neuwirth jewelry and gray pumps completed her look.
-
20. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock made a statement at the 2014 SAG Awards in a metallic emerald Lanvin number with a gathered bow-topped bodice and an asymmetric hem. She kicked up the shine factor even further with a metallic Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Jimmy Choos.
-
21. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence sparkled at the 2014 SAG Awards in a strapless Christian Dior Couture column embedded with iridescent sequins, which alone was enough to make a statement, rendering other accessories irrelevant, save for geometric drop Jennifer Meyer earrings.
-
22. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Klondike premiere, Jamie Chung looked striking in a sheer sleeveless BCBG Max Azria tucked into a pale-yellow pencil midi. Her accessories included a delicate gold necklace and a pair of nude pumps.
1 of 22
Julianne Hough
WHAT SHE WORE At Delta’s pre-Grammys event, Julianne Hough proved that an all-black ensemble is never boring. She paired a sheer sleeveless crop top with high-waisted pants and added subtle pops of color with a metallic box clutch and two-toned Isabel Marant pumps.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
These Sneakers Are Actually Made from Trees
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM