Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Looks of the Week
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, Naomi Watts looked statuesque in a shimmery gold cut-out Tom Ford column, amping up the metallic effect with a gold double coil bracelet while carrying a gold clutch.
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Critics' Choice Awards, Amy Adams looked pretty in pink in a draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown with ruby-and-diamond Neil Lane jewelry.
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King went for a pretty white Prabal Gurung stunner hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and floral embellishments, pairing it with pretty statement earrings, a black Jimmy Choo clutch and white Casadei heels.
4. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of Girls, Allison WIlliams turned heads in a slinky Alexander McQueen gown with an embroidered neckline in primary colors.
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Also at the InStyle x Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Madekwe stood out in a daring neon color-blocking geometric Roksanda Ilincic double wool crepe gown that she effortlessly styled with a yellow Alexander McQueen clutch, a BaubleBar ear cuff and gold strappy heels.
6. Amy PoehlerWHAT SHE WORE Poehler arrived to her co-hosting duties at the Golden Globes in a black custom asymmetric cut-out Stella McCartney number, styled simply with gold bangles.
7. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Hollywood's new "it" girl Nyong'o stuns once again, this time looking flawless in a custom ivory silk crepe bandeau Calvin Klein Collection dress, complete with a gold box clutch, also by the same label.
8. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Keira Knightley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in a demure white-and-navy Chanel dress with bow accents, pairing it with classic black pumps.
9. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Tory Burch Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening, Jessica Alba celebrated the occasion dressed in a pearl shell crop top and a metallic floral skirt, both by the designer, styling it with a Kara Ross ring, enamel white-and-gold box clutch and white pumps.
10. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick swept onto blue carpet at the 2014 UNICEF Ball in a scarlet red strapless Reem Acra gown with sheer lace cut-outs at the bodice, accessorizing with a black clutch and a smattering of rings, including ones by Rona Pfeiffer and Dana Rebecca Designs.
11. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld was clad in all Tory Burch, keeping her look winter-appropriate by pairing her pearlescent embellished A-line dress with black tights. She added a kick of shine with metallic accessories.
12. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel showed off her soft side in a dreamy ivory tulle Oscar de la Renta gown with pearl and crystal embroidery, complete with the brand’s nude embroidered pearl pump. In keeping with the theme, she chose diamond-and-pearl Neil Lane jewelry and a custom silk flower Jennifer Behr hair comb.
13. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE At the InStyle x Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Nikki Reed’s lace strapless Monique Lhuillier gown was washed in a refreshing shade of turquoise. The actress styled her look with metallic accessories: Drop earrings, a silver Diane von Furstenberg minaudiere and silver Stuart Weitzman sandals.
14. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell swept on the red carpet at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards in a black embellished cut-out Pamella Roland asymmetric halter gown, styling it with Norman Silverman earrings and a box Edie Parker clutch.
15. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Newly engaged Chung wasn’t afraid to show some skin. She wore a black deep-plunge beaded Julien Macdonald lace gown with a thigh-high slit. Her shoe of choice? Black strappy heels.
16. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Forget dresses, Robbie wore a black Elie Saab jumpsuit with lace sleeves, accessorizing with an Alexander McQueen clutch and Ileana Makri jewelry.
17. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, wearing an off-shoulder crystal-encrusted Giorgio Armani LBD with a red octagonal Rauwolf clutch and black stilettos.
18. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Always the fashion risk-taker, Saldana went for a pink-and-black off-shoulder Prabal Gurung design that boasted all-over embellishments and a sheer asymmetric hem. A matching pink Bottega Veneta minaudiere, diamond Lorraine Schwartz studs and nude Loubs completed her look.
19. Emilia ClarkeWHAT SHE WORE The Game of Thrones star Clarke stunned on the red carpet in a black-and-white print Proenza Schouler gown with a peplum detailing and a front slit, styling it with Sidney Garber gold domed cuffs and rings, a nude clutch and black strappy heels.
20. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At an Audi pre-Golden Globes event, Michelle Dockery made an entrance in a multi-check Altuzarra sheath, aptly picking up on the primary colors with a bold red clutch and yellow Christian Louboutin pumps.
21. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain pulled off a jade went monochromatic in a cypress green silk crepe Nina Ricci design with a lace yoke and ruffles at the neckline.
22. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones also showed her support for Tory Burch at the Rodeo Drive Flagship Opening in head-to-toe Tory, pairing a mixed print sweatshirt with a white lattice mini skirt, a black satchel and metallic strappy pumps.
