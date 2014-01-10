Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Looks of the Week
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev arrived at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards looking impossibly elegant in a high-collar long-sleeve Jenny Packham cocktail dress with crystal embellishments, styling it with a Kara Ross ring, a metallic box clutch and silver strappy heels.
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At Variety's Breakthrough of the Year Awards, Olivia Munn accepted the Breakthrough Actress award in a sunny yellow Victoria Beckham dress with gray straps, pairing it with a tri-colored Jimmy Choo clutch and white pumps.
3. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts arrived at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a lace leopard-print long-sleeve Gucci mini embellished at the cuffs and hem, pairing her look with a gold-and-black Roger Vivier clutch and black Gucci pumps.
4. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris stepped out in a stunning white cotton Marni tunic dress with tridimensional embroidered hand-cut stones, styling it with dark accessories, namely a cocktail ring, a black Rauwolf clutch and black ankle-strap cut-out Jimmy Choo heels.
5. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock lit up the red carpet at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a pink-and-orange two-toned Alex Perry dress with lace detailing and a sheer panel. A gold Jimmy Choo clutch and nude pumps proved to be the finishing touches.
6. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong’o was decked head to toe in Proenza Schouler, wearing a criss-cross cut-out LBD with a Dalmatian-print clutch and black pumps. Her jewelry of choice? Delicate EF Collection rings.
7. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the LoveGold event in Los Angeles, Dockery was honored in a two-toned goldenrod-and-black Barbara Casasola dress and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps with metallic detailing.
8. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Lupita Nyong'o dropped jaws in a belted pink Elie Saab sheath dress with metallic embroidery that she styled with Cartier jewelry and matching satin Christian Louboutin sandals.
9. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE The people have spoken! At last night’s People’s Choice Awards, Sandra Bullock took home four awards in a color-blocked Peter Pilotto dress that boasted a flourish of tri-colored petals over a sky-blue lining. A navy metallic Jimmy Choo clutch and chartreuse Kurt Geiger pumps completed her look.
10. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba elevated her white strapless zipper-front Jason Wu bustier dress with a Rodo clutch, white Casadei pumps and a smattering of jewelry by Eva Fehren, Jennifer Meyer and Dionea Orcin.
11. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the National Board of Review Awards, Jessica Chastain stood out in a citron silk faille drape Oscar de la Renta dress with the label’s lapis silk pumps.
12. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris was white-hot in a stunning ivory Chantilly lace Naeem Khan gown with floral appliques and a black velvet belt. Statement drop earrings and bangles served as her accessories.
13. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union softened a sexy leather pencil skirt with a sleeveless teal A.L.C. blouse, completing her look with a silver bracelet and black-and-gold cut-out heels.
14. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At a private Antonio Berardi dinner, Rossum honored the designer in one of his designs-beaded green separates-that she teamed with black accessories.
15. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale also dined with Antonio Berardi in the label's graphic black-and-white (one of this season's hottest trends!) racer-neck pencil dress, pairing it with dark jewelry, a metallic clutch and black sandals.
16. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the 79th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Cate Blanchett stepped out in a beautiful gunmetal Antonio Berardi dress with a high-low hem (that boasted a glimpse of red lining) and a matching jacket. Black Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
17. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took a cue from frigid temps and chose an icy blue Christian Dior dress with floral appliques at the bodice, paired with pale pink Dior pumps and Dior Fine Jewelry.
18. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE What a vision! Hudson sizzled on the red carpet in a white body-skimming long-sleeve Kaufmanfranco wrap dress that she accessorized with a chunky Galaxy Gear watch, assorted rings and white ankle-strap heels.
19. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz made an appearance on Good Morning America in a casual-chic ensemble: A neutral blazer layered with a plaid button-down tucked into Current/Elliott skinnies with black ankle boots and a Heather Gardner necklace.
20. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took a sporty approach to red carpet dressing in a cobalt blue David Koma with strong white lines and mesh detailing, pairing it with EF Collection earrings and tri-colored Christian Louboutin heels.
21. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr braved the NYC cold in layers of neutral, wearing a gray v-neck top with leather pants and a navy topper. A taupe-colored tote, wayfarers and black ankle boots were the finishing touches.
22. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams struck a pose at the 2014 Palm Springs Awards Gala in a multi-panel polka-dot Juan Carlos Obando halter gown that she accessorized with Cartier jewelry.
