Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Looks of the Week
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth celebrated Van Cleef amp Arpels’ new South Coast Plaza Boutique in a three-piece Monique Lhuillier ensemble, Edie Parker clutch and a selection of the jewelry designer's pieces.
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger feted the Peter Pilotto launch in a striped and floral-print ensemble from the collection. A Charlotte Olympia clutch and black strappy heels completed the look.
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Caveman, Camilla Belle walked the red carpet in a printed Dior top and wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a David Yurman mosaic-style bracelet, a Smythson clutch, and a fuchsia-hued lip.
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba worked Kenzo's iconic tiger motif sweater tucked into a high-waist leather pencil skirt. A green studded Valentino clutch and statement-making jewelry completed her look.
5. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Coco Rocha arrived at the 2014 amfAR gala in a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. She finished the cape-like structure with a chunky diamond bracelet and pointy-toe pumps.
6. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At The Lego Movie screening, Banks wore a beaded David Koma minidress. She accessorized with Jack Vartanian rings, a Rauwolf clutch, and Jimmy Choo laser-cut shoes.
7. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of The Monuments Men, Cate Blanchett graced the red carpet in a demure black long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress with intricate beadwork throughout. Diamond Chopard studs and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
8. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara stepped out in a little white Dior tuxedo dress with a skirt featuring a purple sheer overlay. She topped off her ensemble with a playful beaded green clutch and white satin peep-toes.
9. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko arrived at the Vampire Academy premiere in a head-to-toe Dior look, from a chartreuse silk-and-wool crepe dress to her dark pumps.
10. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed gave her two-toned leather Rebecca Minkoff pencil skirt an edgy spin by pairing it with a sleeveless white cracked-print top, a black clutch and black strappy Casadei heels.
11. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE RoboCop star Abbie Cornish nailed Parisian style in a printed dress that she topped with a white belted Elisabetta Franchi trench coat. A black handbag and gray pumps rounded out her look.
12. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis celebrated the latest launch campaign of Gemfields in a strapless wavy-striped A-line Carolina Herrera dress with a navy bodice, pairing it with emerald Gemfields earrings by Diamond Envy, a Gemfields bracelet by Amrapali, and classic black Christian Louboutin pumps.
13. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr bared her midriff at the ShopStyle launch event in a white cropped tee and a white embroidered pencil skirt, accessorizing with stack of bangles and black pumps.
14. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the 49th Golden Camera Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby Prada gown with all-over sequins.
15. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris lit up the red carpet at The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a lemon scallop beaded fringe Naeem Khan dress, pairing it with metallics by way of a silver python Zagliani clutch and Christian Louboutin sandals.
16. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended the premiere of The Lego Movie in a playful Osman jumpsuit with an embellished bodice and a fuchsia waistband, accessorizing with a Jack Vartanian ear cuff, Borgioni studs, an AS29 ring, a black Edie Parker clutch and Jimmy Choo pumps.
17. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett was honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 29th Santa Barbara Film Festival in a colorful pastel embroidered Maison Martin Margiela coatdress with a Daniel Gibbings ring and metallic Casadei pumps.
18. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Spotted out in Beverly Hills Naomi Watts hung out with friends in a sharp black blazer paired with a white top and pastel leather pants, elevating her look even further with a gold knot necklace and metallic two-toned pumps.
19. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster celebrated the launch of Haney Pret-a-Couture in an olive green gown with a black leather panel and a sheer hem. Gold cuffs (one on each wrist) and a black Bottega Veneta clutch completed her look.
20. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Cuban Fury premiere, Rashida Jones wore a splashy Prada frock with EF Collection rings and red hot pumps.
21. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WOREOlivia Munn hit the Robocop premiere in a forest green floral Michael Kors gown.
22. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Also at the Peter Pilotto launch event, Alexa Chung wore a black and white printed skirt by the designer. A pale blue sweater, Louis Vuitton pumps and Dolce & Gabbana purse.
