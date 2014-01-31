WHAT SHE WORE After a sexy metallic look at the Grammys, Teigen took a contemporary approach for the Grammys Beatles tribute with a sleek Adeam design: An ivory sheer crop top and a high-waisted pencil skirt with a matching blazer draped over her shoulders. A neutral L.K. Bennett clutch and white-capped clear Gianvito Rossi pumps completed her look.