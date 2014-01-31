Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Looks of the Week
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate The Honest Company turning two, and naturally as founder Jessica Alba wore a pale blue embellished Andrew Gn top, a gray Marios Schwab pencil skirt, gold jewelry (including a scripted Jennifer Zeuner necklace), a Velvet by Graham & Spencer diamond bar wrap bracelet, and black DVF pumps.
2. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE At the launch of Haney Pre-a-Couture, Smulders arrived in a sexy-yet-ladylike LBD with a lace paneled plunging neckline, styling with black accessories and a bold red lip.
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE At the AACTA Awards, Cate Blanchett struck a sexy note in a gold two-tone sequined Givenchy gown with a downtothere plunge, paring down on all other accessories except for subdued studs.
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE After an ultra-glam pre-Grammy look, Rihanna went in a decidedly more conservative direction with an orange tweed Chanel skirt set, styling it witha ribbed white Adam Selman bodysuit, a gold chain necklaces, a selection of armor rings and gray ankle-strap Manolo Blahniks.
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry attended the closing of the 9th Annual Film Festival of Acapulco wearing a classic black All Saints tank dress with metallic embellishments at the sides, styling it with matching metallic strappy heels.
6. Sarah HylandWHAT SHE WORE Hyland was spotted arriving at Good Morning America in a printed color-block Cut25 by Yigal Azrouel dress that she paired with a black Tory Burch coat, EF Collection jewelry, and black peep-toes.
7. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event, Diane Kruger seamlessly pulled off an all-over floral Erdem jumpsuit, adding pops of color with a fuchsia Perspex Charlotte Olympia box clutch and seafoam pumps.
8. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow went the minimalist route in a sleek and sexy David Koma design-a blue cut-out dress with a black trim-that she paired with black open-toed Christian Louboutin heels.
9. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba was a vision at the Hollywood Stands Up to Cancer event in an optic white leather scroll-and-floral Ralph Lauren dress, with a black M2Malletier clutch, black strappy heels, and jewelry by Rona Pfeiffer and EF Collection.
10. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon stood out in a plunging coral-and-white stretch cotton Roland Mouret dress, styling the look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and metallic pumps.
11. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE At a Grammy event honoring the Beatles, Anna Kendrick assumed the role of guest presenter in a yellow Markus Lupfer mini dress with a black exposed zipper, picking up on the color accent with a black box clutch and black Christian Louboutin booties. As for jewelry, she chose Rona Pfeiffer arrow earrings and AS29 arrow ring.
12. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE As the face of Tag Heuer, Diaz attended the brand’s NYC flagship store opening in a printed black-and-white Giambattista Valli coat dress, complete with a Tag Heuer timepiece, Eva Fehren jewelry, a studded Hunting Season clutch, and black heels.
13. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery was the epitome of elegance at the Non-Stop premiere in a black belted Lanvin dress with a black-and-metallic Lanvin clutch, Graziela Gems earrings, Dana Rebecca Designs ring, and black satin Rupert Sanderson pumps.
14. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore also opted for an all-black ensemble at the Non-Stop premiere, arriving in a Balenciaga gown with sculpted sleeves, accessorizing with a cocktail ring, a black-and-metallic clutch and Christian Louboutin ankle-strap peep-toes.
15. Chrissy TeigenWHAT SHE WORE After a sexy metallic look at the Grammys, Teigen took a contemporary approach for the Grammys Beatles tribute with a sleek Adeam design: An ivory sheer crop top and a high-waisted pencil skirt with a matching blazer draped over her shoulders. A neutral L.K. Bennett clutch and white-capped clear Gianvito Rossi pumps completed her look.
16. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE At the Universal Music Group 2014 Post-Grammy Party, Katy Perry stunned once again in a dreamy custom iridescent blue Giorgio Armani halter gown accented by mesh panels, paired with diamond Jack Vartanian drop earrings and rings.
17. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale arrived at the Warner Music Group Grammy Party hosted by Heineken in a black-and-red marbled strapless Rubin Singer mini dress, accessorizing it with a glittery Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and classic Stuart Weitzman heels.
18. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna made an entrance, lighting up the pre-Grammy Gala in a sweeping deep-plunge Alexandre Vauthier gold silk gown with a crazy high slit. Added bling, courtesy of Neil Lane jewelry and gold strappy Christian Louboutin heels completed her look.
19. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson looked amazing at the pre-Grammy party in an off-the-shoulder Christopher Kane mini dress with primary-colored panels, revving it up even further with a bright Rodo clutch, Jack Vartanian jewelry, and navy Christian Louboutin pumps.
20. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Also at the pre-Grammy gala, Cyrus debuted a more demure look in Calvin Klein Collection: A rose cashmere shearling single-breasted coat over a matte silk twill slip dress with nude strappy heels.
21. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE At the Sidaction Gala Dinner, Olga Kurylenko stunned in a fuchsia dress with ruffled detailing, accessorizing with a pendant necklace, a black purse and pink strappy heels.
22. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick arrived at the Delta 2014 Grammy Weekend Party in a floral blue-and-red print tiered Topshop skater dress with a metallic gold Mulberry purse and back pumps.
