Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Look Sexier in an Instant!
1. Undo a ButtonIt doesn't get any easier than this simple move: Loosen up a button-down just enough to reveal a delicate collarbone, like Elle MacPherson, or draw even more attention to your decolletage by wearing a statement necklace like Eva Mendes.
2. Wear RedSlip on this bold, look-at-me shade, and get ready to stop traffic. Find a sheer red sheath, like Diane Kruger's, that still leaves something to the imagination, or follow Penelope Cruz's lead by going head-to-toe scarlet in tailored-but-relaxed separates.
3. Sport a Pencil SkirtA single episode of Mad Men is enough to illustrate the usefulness of this sexy staple: Modern women like Kate Bosworth should try textured leather for an edgier take on the silhouette (add a soft, feminine top and pumps to make it office appropriate), or dress your skirt down, like Jessica Biel with a loose silk tank and platform sandals.
4. Show Some LegLook beyond cut-offs: Short-shorts can be surprisingly polished. Take your inspiration from Kate Walsh and wear strappy metallic sandals with a tailored (but still sexy) pair, or lengthen your legs with playful heels like Rihanna's.
5. Wear Skinny Ankle-Length JeansAnyone who's seen Grease knows that a pair of cropped skinny jeans can be the key to going from all-American sweetie to sexy siren. Gwyneth Paltrow's super-fitted light indigo pair emphasized her curves and played up her strong-shouldered blazer while Cameron Diaz's darker dungarees highlighted her sassy peep-toed sandals.
6. Try SparklesShimmer all summer with small hits of sequins or shining beads—a little dose of sparkle is an easy way to draw some eyes. At night, go full-on glittery like Jennifer Aniston in a luminous minidress and strappy metallic heels; or tone it down for day like Alicia Keys by choosing simple separates with just a hint of shine.
7. Bare Your ShouldersThis summer, shapely shoulders are begging to be shown off. Turn heads in a romantic, asymmetrical dress (like Camilla Belle) or follow Ashley Greene's sexy example by baring both sides in a sexy off-the-shoulder look.
8. Add a Dash of LeopardEven a hint of this distinctive animal print can pack a punch. Avoid going too wild by breaking up the pattern with solid accessories and separates like Vanessa Hudgens, or consider Kate Moss's combo: Wear a leopard-spotted shoe with a loose-fitting dress for an unexpectedly sexy look.
9. Throw on a Leather JacketOf late, the leather jacket has graduated from rebellious extra to wardrobe essential, but it still looks sassy when paired leg-baring separates. Choose a streamlined style similar to Beyonce's blazer if you want to rock the jacket with a pretty mini or opt for Blake Lively's sporty, motorcycle cut if you love the look with shorts.
