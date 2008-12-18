Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Look of Marley & Me
1. Meeting MarleyIn this tale of a married couple and how their lives evolve, Jennifer Aniston plays Jenny Grogan and Owen Wilson is her husband, John. Early on in their marriage, they move to sunny Florida and John buys Jenny a puppy, which he names Marley.
2. Chasing MarleyThese chase scenes happen frequently throughout the film! Not only to catch her dog, but because she's a mom and laid-back journalist, Jenny Grogan wears easy, casual looks that fit her Floridian lifestyle. She tends toward colorful pieces, which work well on Aniston's tan complexion.
3. The NecklaceOne item that plays a big role is Jenny's heart necklace, which is from designer Jennifer Meyer. The necklace is a combination of two of her designs: a gold pave diamond heart necklace and a gold diamond lucky key necklace. Both are available to buy at roseark.com.
4. Sundress StyleEasy sundresses are key to Jenny's wardrobe, especially when she's pregnant, and in cooler weather she tops them with a sweater, like this ivory coat style.
5. Making a New HomeWhen the family moves up to Pennsylvania, Marley is immediately at home in the snow, as are the Grogans. Aniston and Wilson-both dog owners and lovers-said it wasn't difficult working with the dogs (there were 22 that played the role of Marley).
