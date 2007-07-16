Following her appearance at the American Cinemateque Awards honoring George Clooney, Hayek enlisted Decades to re-sell her Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel gown. "It happens every so often," says Silver. "We have to be very diplomatic and make sure it doesn't go to another celebrity." And no, the shop does not increase the price of the gown following a celebrity outing. "Provenance isn't so important to us, it's the cherry on top."