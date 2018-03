Los Angeles vintage store Decades has long been a mecca for famous fashionistas. "We sell to people who want to build an archive, a legacy," says owner Cameron Silver. "They aren't into borrowing." Silver and staff entice their A-List clientele with photos of carefully edited selections sent directly to their email in-boxes (the rest of us can check out the store blog to see their latest finds). The old system was a little less high tech. "Nicole Kidman used to get first dibs on everything," Silver remembers.Angelina Jolie sent stylist Jennifer Rade to choose the vintage Balmain couture sheath she wore to a premiere in Cannes. ?I knew that they wanted something special and Angelina loves lace,? says Silver. ?All my French friends said that she was the best dressed at Cannes.?-Betony Toht