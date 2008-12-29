Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Look of Bride Wars
1. Brides to Be
Childhood best friends Liv (Kate Hudson) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) love a good wedding (here they attend a sorority sister's and analyze the pros and cons of it). This opening scene shows the friendship and competition between the two girls, which only heightens through the film.
2. Two Styles
Costume designer Karen Patch used the costumes to help convey each girls' character: Liv, here in a Marchesa dress, is a conservative lawyer; Emma is a school teacher and wears a J. Crew dress that she's worn before. "She re-wears the clothes she has but accessorizes them in a new way," says Patch. "She has a sense of style, but not endless funds. And Liv loves clothes and can buy what she likes."
3. Finding the Bright Side
"This is a movie about friendship," says Hudson, who also co-produced the film. In this scene, Emma consoles Liv. Karen Patch wanted to complement Emma's character by putting her in brightly-colored clothes (like this red Hugo Boss jacket), floral prints and patterns. "Kate's more serious," Patch says, so her costumes coincide. Here she's in a coat by Dolce & Gabbana.
4. Top Coats
"I built a closet for the characters to pull from," says Patch, who added a Burberry trench to Liv's wardrobe and a Vera Wang Lavender one to Emma's. She decided that Liv would own about four coats while Emma would wear two, and this one is featured in multiple scenes.
5. Meeting the Planner
The brides, full of hope that they can secure their wedding dates at the Plaza, visit the renowned wedding planner (played by Candice Bergen). To their chagrin, they end up with the same date. Here, Emma wears a Marc Jacobs dress and Liv is in Club Monaco (accessorized by a Tod's bag and Missoni shoes). "Even her casual wear is nice," Patch says of Liv's wardrobe. "She wears a long cardigan sweater from Chanel and Missoni boots."
6. Choosing an Icon
When it came to picking the two most important looks in the movie--the wedding dresses--Patch said, "I thought of the iconic wedding designers--who a girl would pick for her dream wedding--and immediately went to Vera Wang." For Liv, she "wanted her to look like the bride on top of the cake." Vera Wang created this custom-made design, using a few of Patch's tweaks.
7. The Vintage Style
Emma's dress was meant to look like it was passed on from her mother, so it has an older feel. "It's taffeta and more romantic looking," says Patch, who also had the Vera Wang team design this look.
8. Happily Ever After
"I feel fortunate that I got to do a film with two of the most beautiful actresses of our time," says Patch. "It's fun to do something where you can't go wrong--everything looks good on them."
