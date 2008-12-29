When it came to picking the two most important looks in the movie--the wedding dresses--Patch said, "I thought of the iconic wedding designers--who a girl would pick for her dream wedding--and immediately went to Vera Wang." For Liv, she "wanted her to look like the bride on top of the cake." Vera Wang created this custom-made design, using a few of Patch's tweaks.



Read more about our cover girl, Kate Hudson!