13 Little Black Dresses to Wear All Season Long

There's no article of clothing as tried-and-true as the little black dress. This simple staple is a fail-safe piece that women can always depend on; thus, you can never have too many. Ahead, 13 head-turning LBDs.
1. Topshop
This LBD is both sexy and sweet, thanks to its spliced midriff and bow adornments.
$95 (originally $140); topshop.com
2. Pixie Market
Make a ladylike statement in this voluminous, lace-embroidered LBD.
$86; pixiemarket.com
3. Elizabeth and James
Add a festive feathered dress to your repertoire, so you can always start the party.
$595; net-a-porter.com
4. Zara
The illusion lace necklace adds interest to this simple shift.
$40; zara.com
5. H&M
Embrace the off-the-shoulder trend with this long-sleeved style.
$50; hm.com
6. Self-Portrait
Go for a flirty look in a not-so-basic LBD.
$530; net-a-porter.com
7. Jonathan Simkhai
The pointelle-panel detailing on this stretch-knit dress will highlight your curves in just the right way.
$495; net-a-porter.com
8. Theory
This modest midi strategically shows skin with the help of a crisscross neckline.
$395; net-a-porter.com
9. Alexander Wang
Every woman should have a simple slip dress in her closet.
$145; net-a-porter.com
10. Whistles
A lace-overlay shirtdress is a power player that can be worn all year round.
$370; whistles.com
11. BCBG
Show off your figure in this cutout, open-back LBD.
$298; bcbg.com
12. Mango
The flared sleeves on this style create a dramatic effect. Wear it with over-the-knee boots for added oomph.
$35 (originally $50); mango.com
13. Reiss
The intricate overlock detail will make this stunner stand out.
$217 (originally $445); reiss.com