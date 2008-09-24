Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Lipstick Jungle Season Two: Looks for Less
-
1. Thanksgiving
Wendy rushes to plan and prepare a big Thanksgiving dinner. She wears earrings by Ikat, a necklace by Helen Ficalora and a Tucker shirt.
GET WENDY'S LOOK FOR LESS
Earrings, $57; at bluefly.com
Necklace, $18; at urbanoutfitters.com
Watch, $40; at kohls.com
Ring, $38; at nordstrom.com
Top, $45; at bluefly.com
Black jeans, $50; at anntaylorloft.com
-
2. The Lyin' the Bitch & the Wardrobe
Victory, in the midst of a stressful debut, wears a Robert Rodriguez dress topped by a Bendels cashmere cardigan.
GET VICTORY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Cardigan, $39.50; at delias.com
Dress, $64; at macys.com
LIPSTICK JUNGLE AIRS FRIDAY NIGHTS ON NBC
-
3. Scary, Scary NightVictory has a heart-to-heart with Joe, wearing a Gryphon trench, Lai belt and carries a small Fendi bag and a large Valentino bag.
GET VICTORY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Trench, $98; at maxstudio.com
Belt, $14; at newyorkandco.com
Small bag, $10; at target.com
Big bag, $68; at ebags.com
-
4. The F-WordThe three professionals pose together: Wendy is in a Michael Kors cashmere Henley topped by a Dennis Basso vest, a Burberry belt, Rock N Republic jeans and Bernardo sandals; Victory wears a Vera Wang Lavender Label blouse, Versace belt, Alaia skirt and Brian Atwood peep-toe pumps; Nico is in an Armani dress, Erickson Beamon necklace and Rupert Sanderson heels.
GET WENDY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Vest, $98; at whitehouseblackmarket.com
Henley, $13; at kohls.com
Belt, $24.50; at gap.com
Jeans, $40; at bluefly.com
Sandals, $25; at Spiegel.com
GET VICTORY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Blouse, $50; at talbots.com
Belt, $25; at bluefly.com
Skirt, $29; at rampage.com
Heels, $50; at endless.com
GET NICO’S LOOK FOR LESS
Necklace, $10; at urbanoutfitters.com
Dress, $29.50; at oldnavy.com
Shoes, $25; at charlotterusse.com
-
5. The F-WordNico gets some work done wearing a sweater and necklace by Michael Kors.
GET NICO’S LOOK FOR LESS
Necklace, $23; at Nordstrom.com
Sweater, $40; at anntaylor.com
-
6. Let It Be
Things heat up for Victory (wearing Zac Posen) with her new contractor, Rodrigo.
GET VICTORY'S LOOK FOR LESS
Headband, $2.80; at forever21.com
Gold hoop earrings, $12; at kohls.com
Dress, $98; at bananarepublic.com
-
7. Pandora's Box
In the season premiere, each of the women deals with her personal issues, while being drawn together in tragedy. Here, Wendy wears a L'Wren Scott dress and Tom Ford sunglasses.
GET WENDY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Black sunglasses, $20; at mango.com
Silver pearl necklace, $69; at spiegel.com
Black dress $138; at nordstrom.com
-
-
9. Pandora's Box
The always well-accessorized Nico adds a Jada Loveless bag, Kenneth Jay Lane pin and two necklaces (Siman Tu and Carolee LUX pearls) to her black Gucci dress.
GET NICO'S LOOK FOR LESS
Glass pearls, $55; at neimanmarcus.com
Black dress, $118; at nordstrom.com
Pin, $14; at kohls.com
Clutch, $20; at forever21.com
-
10. Chapter Nine: Help!
Victory encounters a cute new guy. She’s wearing a pink and black Temperley dress.
GET VICTORY’S LOOK FOR LESS
Dress, $70; at anthropologie.com
-
11. Chapter Nine: Help!
Nico braves her new status as a widow. She wears a purple sheath by Barbara Tfank and Badgley Mischka necklace.
GET NICO’S LOOK FOR LESS
Purple dress, $39; at Newport-news.com
Necklace, $16; at kohls.com
-
12. Lipstick Jungle
The successful trio is back for a second season and their high-class fashion is better than ever. Victory Ford (Lindsay Price, left) wears an Andrew Gn dress and shoes by Brian Atwood; Wendy Healy (Brooke Shields, center), sizzles in a Gucci dress, Kimberly Macdonald earrings and Christian Louboutin shoes; and Nico Reilly (Kim Raver, right) wears a Michael Kors dress, Ikat bracelets, and Yves Saint Laurent shoes.
Lipstick Jungle airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC
1 of 12
